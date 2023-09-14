Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel recapped the Austin Peay contest while also previewing the upcoming trip to The Swamp.
Going into this edition, it was obvious the fans were eager to hear Heupel’s gameday process as well as the preparation for a highly anticipated game like Florida. After last week’s chippy win against Austin Peay, the fans wanted to know how the Vols would rebound.
As previously mentioned, Heupel was the focal point of the interviews. On an in-house question, Heupel was asked how practice looked differently from Austin Peay week compared to now.
“Obviously, the entire outcome isn’t exactly the performance that you want to have,” Heupel said. “In some ways, welcome to college football. There’s some critical things that didn’t go right in that game for us, I’m going to say in particular on the offensive side of the football. We ran the ball efficiently. We were really good out on the perimeter. We didn’t do a good job in the red zone and the penalties put us in tough situations when we were on the plus side of the 50. You’ve got to eliminate those things. You’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities. When you get opportunities in this game, you’ve got to get sevens, not threes.”
Tennessee fans continued their persistence on the offensive approach. One fan asked if fans could expect to see an expanded playbook.
“Yeah, I appreciate you questioning our offensive philosophy here the first couple of weeks,” Heupel said. “I’m only kidding. Yeah, there’s some things, particularly last week, that situationally you’re trying to hold. At the end of the day, this is one of the biggest games on the schedule. It’s the biggest game on our schedule right now because it’s the only one we play this week.
“You’re going to need to take advantage in every situation. We’ve got to play smart football. We’ve got to put our players in great position to make plays in all three phases of the game, and you’ve got to call it aggressive and you’ve got to play it aggressive.”
Heupel continued to touch on the word “aggressive” most of the night. The Vols have not been able to get the ball rolling at an efficient pace this season. To dig into the numbers for a second, Tennessee is only 8-for-25 on third down conversions, which is 32%.
While the run game has continued to be the focal point, Joe Milton and the passing game has had a slower start. With heading into an environment like The Swamp, Heupel wants to see his veterans help the team execute.
“Well, we’re gonna have a bunch of young guys that are playing in this one, too,” Heupel said. “And they’ve got to be ready for the moment. And that happens because you prepare in practice the right way. But the experience that we have, and the leadership that we have, I think it’s important. It’s important not just on game day, it’s really important in preparation throughout the course of the week. And I think we’ve been handling it the right way.”
As mentioned earlier, even with some offensive miscues, the Vols run attack has been one of the most explosive in the nation. Led by Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson, the Vols have tallied 525 yards, averaging 6.1 yards a carry and 257 rushing yards per game.
When asked about the running back room depth and their early-found success, Heupel said this.
“Yeah, absolutely, all three of those guys, we got great trust in,” Heupel said. “We don’t do anything differently with any of them in the ball game. They’re great with the ball in their hands in the run game, they’re great out on the perimeter. You’ve seen us try to use them in some of our perimeter screen game. And they’ve all done a really nice job in pass pro. That room is so drastically different than it was when we got here in year one (in) maturity and football IQ. In particular, with the ball not in their hand. Those guys do a really good job in pass-pro.”
