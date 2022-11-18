Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel joined Vol Calls Wednesday night to preview the upcoming game against South Carolina. The Vols finished undefeated in Neyland Stadium after a 66-24 win over the Missouri Tigers on Senior Day.
The big win couldn’t have come at a better time for No. 5 Tennessee. In the previous week, Tennessee went on the road to face off against the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols suffered their first loss of the season in this game. The team knew they needed a bounce back win and they succeeded.
“The reason this program has made the strides it has over this year and a half is because of who the guys are,” Heupel said. “I was confident we would go out and play good football.”
Heupel also said that he liked how his offense handled the game. Initially, it didn’t turn out as anticipated, but the guys found a way to come through.
The Vols conquered another school record after having 724 total yards of offense. The previous record was against Troy in 2012 when the Vols had 716 total yards of offense.
Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards against the Tigers, resulting in three touchdowns. Hooker has 2,888 total yards this season with 24 touchdowns. His QB rating is 90.2, making him the second-highest-rated quarterback.
Backup quarterback Joe Milton was able to get some yards as well. In the fourth quarter, Milton found Ramel Keyton and threw a 46-yard bomb resulting in a touchdown. In Milton’s short time on the field Saturday, he racked up 105 yards and completed 100 percent of his throws. Not a bad day for him on Rocky Top.
Heupel is looking forward to getting back out on the road this Saturday and he’s looking for another dominating performance from his Volunteers.
“We have to do the ordinary things at a really high level.” Heupel said about his game plan going into the game.
He said he also wants to see more communication from his guys this Saturday.
“We have to embrace the energy that’s not your energy.” Heupel said.
No doubt the crowd in Samford Stadium in Georgia got to the Vols’ offense.
Earlier this week, Tennessee Athletics revealed the orange helmets for the South Carolina game. This is the first time the Vols have worn orange helmets since the early days of 1948 under General Neyland.
“It’s a unique opportunity to put a new twist on an believable and historic program,” Heupel said. “There's nothing better than our classics, but this is also a tip of the cap to those who came before us.”
Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler joined Vol Calls to talk about his group of guys. The special teams locker room has gained some attention this season with Chase McGrath’s winning kick against Alabama. Ekeler also talked about South Carolina’s special teams.
“They play a high level,” Ekeler said. “We want to match that.”
The coaches have embraced the importance of playing clean football and not gaining penalties.
“It’s one thing we preach all the time,” Ekeler said. “We need to make smart decisions.”
Ekeler had praise for the leadership of Seniors Paxton Brooks and Chase McGrath.
“I’d like to say I’ve taught him [McGrath] a lot,” Ekeler said. “He’s just so consistent.”
Ekeler then shared how confident McGrath is.
“Before that kick against Alabama, he looks at me and says 'yeah I got this one, dog,'” Ekeler said.
Ekeler also spoke about Paxton Brooks.
“Paxton is everything you want,” Ekeler said. “He just works so hard and is such a great leader.”
No. 5 Tennessee kicks off at 7 p.m. ET in Williams-Bryce Stadium against South Carolina. The game will also be broadcasted via ESPN.
