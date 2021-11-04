The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) are back in action this week, looking for a big SEC East win when they travel to No. 18 Kentucky (6-2). The Vols are coming off of a much needed bye week and hope to get one game closer to a bowl birth in the first season of the Josh Heupel era. In Heupel’s weekly Vol Calls appearance this week, he detailed the Kentucky matchup and talked about recharging and recruiting during a bye week.
“The bye week was great,” Heupel said. “Guys got a couple of days off, beginning of the bye week, end of the bye week. Coaches were out recruiting at the end of it. Really important for us to get out. Got a chance to go see a bunch of really good players. I got a chance to be out inside the state. Was in Memphis for a day, in Nashville. Really the first opportunity I’ve had in those two cities to meet a bunch of coaches, watch some really good football at the end of the day and you get back in the building on Sunday and move forward towards Kentucky.”
Recruiting in college football is almost as important as the games themselves. Heupel talked about his experiences during the open date recruiting the state of Tennessee and the importance of building in-state relationships.
“You get to all three parts of the state, and relationships are a contact sport at the end of the day,” Heupel said. “We’ve tried to put a ton of time and energy into making phone calls, Zoom calls, getting to know the kids that they have on their campuses. Evaluation, being true and transparent and communicate with them about where we see that those guys are. Get to know some of those players if they’ve come on campus, whether that’s in June or for unofficial visits, in particular ball games here during the course of the fall. But at the end of the day, for me, this is my first opportunity to get out and see them. I think it’s extremely important and took advantage of every minute. Loved being out inside the state.”
The week off is also a great time to get healthy and to return to fundamentals.
“The first part is the healthy side of it,” Heupel said. “Eight weeks (of games), plus four weeks of training camp, there’s been a lot of football. The first time that they’ve really had a chance to truly catch their breath. Guys that are nicked up, get back. I think we’ll have a bulk of those guys back this Saturday when we head up to Lexington. On the flip side of it, you get some young guys some work, which is important. We still got a third of the season. Those guys are going to end up playing snaps.
“Get back to some fundamentals and technique, the ability to go some good-on-good. Got some 11-on-11 work, but some just one-on-ones, one-on-one drills, our pods with our offensive line. I think that lends itself to our football team making another jump. With the bye week, I think it’s important, it’s not a bowl game experience, but it’s been a little bit of time from when you last played. The focus for us is being really good and playing smarter football this week, too. You pay attention to that through the bye week. That’s got to be a focus for us this week, too.”
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is the star of the Wildcat’s offense. The junior signal caller played his last two seasons at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky in February and has 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. Levis struggled mightily just last weekend against Mississippi State, only mustering up 150 passing yards and tossing 3 interceptions. Kentucky was made one dimensional by the Bulldogs, as he totaled only 66 yards on the ground, so Levis was forced into many uncomfortable situations. Tennessee will look to do the same thing.
“I think it’s really important you stop the run game, first and foremost,” Heupel said. “You hear me say that a lot, but you want to put them in third-and-long situations. You don’t want them to chew up yardage. You want to play on your terms. You want to be able to limit the ability for play-action pass that hurts you as well. Dynamic playmakers out on the outside, we’ve got to do a great job of winning those one-on-ones. It’s important that we don’t let him get involved in the run game, and then I think it’s really important that you make him change his platform as a thrower. We’ve got to be able to press the pocket and make him uncomfortable.”
Tennessee’s defense has had major problems getting off the field on third down. Their last two opponents have been a combined 26-of-41 converting third downs which could spell major trouble for a team that’s already extremely thin on the defensive side of the ball.
“Yeah, I wish I could say it was just one thing and we can point to that and fix that,” Heupel said. “At times, it’s been a little bit of everything. There’s been some coverage busts, in particular during the course of the Missouri game. At times, we’ve struggled with quarterbacks being mobile and extending plays. Some of that has been designed quarterback draw. Whether it’s loading the box, whether it’s our twist games, eliminating some of that, we’ve got to function at a higher level.
“And then, in particular, at Alabama, the ability to just extend the play, so that’s inside the pocket, spread the pocket, him getting out of it, being able to make the play down the football field. You’re battling a lot of things. So we’ve got to be able to push the pocket, but you’ve got to collapse the pocket and not give him an avenue to get out of it. All those things have been factors. Some of it’s been drop-eight coverage where we bust.”