Game week is officially here and with that comes Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s first appearance on the weekly call-in show 'Vol Calls'. New coaches bring with them many question marks and unknowns and this situation is no different. Heupel spent his 30-minute session answering some of those key questions, giving a clearer picture of what to expect for week one as well as the rest of the season.
The first major topic of conversation was the decision to name Michigan transfer, Joe Milton, the team’s starting quarterback (QB) after a three-way battle with sophomore Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker.
“Joe’s done a tremendous job from the moment that he got here,” Heupel said. “He has a great understanding of what we’re doing, has some physical gifts that are unique, has great command of what we’re doing. I think he brings a great energy to our football team.”
Heupel was then asked to detail some of Milton’s physical gifts and was quick to do so.
“He’s got the ability to extend and make plays with his feet, he has a strong, accurate arm,” Heupel said. “He’s going to continue to grow into what we’re doing offensively but has the ability to spread the ball sideline to sideline and spread it vertically down the field and I think we’ve seen him do that and make consistent decisions throughout training camp.”
While the quarterback situation is undoubtedly the biggest story of the Vols’ offseason, the seismic shift in style on the offensive side of the ball this season is not far behind. Heupel has a reputation of flipping offensive numbers completely when he arrives at a new stop, and he hopes to continue that success in Knoxville.
“The biggest thing for us is what can our players do well and try to put them in a position to do that. What are the things that may be issues and trying to limit those deficiencies,” Heupel said. “People get caught up in the skill numbers…but it really starts for us up front and being able to control the line of scrimmage, chew up ground in the run game, be really consistent.”
Keeping in line with controlling the line of scrimmage, Heupel went on to clear up a common misconception about his offense — which is that he loves to run the football.
“You look at us and we’re pretty balanced in what we do, depending on where we’ve been at, and what the skill set of our football team is,” Heupel said. “We’ve been tilted maybe a little bit one way or another but a lot of our passes come off of run plays. We’re physical at the line of scrimmage, we want to run the ball vertically north and south and then create some horizontal seams as well with some outside zones.”
Offense, of course, is only part of the equation that makes up a successful football team. When asked what he believed the most improved position group was, Heupel went straight to the Tennessee linebackers.
“The two individuals that we were able to bring in through the transfer portal in May have added athleticism, some experience, explosive power, have been great in the meeting room,” Heupel said. “Guys that we have gotten back from injury…have brought back experience, understanding what it means to be a Volunteer, and great competition.”
Towards the end of his time, Heupel addressed what sets this team apart from previous Tennessee teams in terms of handling adversity and team camaraderie.
“We’ve tried to create adverse situations, adversity is going to happen at some point. How we handle that will be critical to our success. Watching Tennessee football a year ago, those were situations that the team didn’t come together,” Heupel said. “It’s got to be more than just football when you get on the field. If there’s a genuine connection, it changes the way that they receive the information that they do get on the field.”
Excitement is certainly building around the kickoff of the Heupel era of Tennessee football, and the fans don’t have to wait for much longer.
Tennessee kicks off its 2021 season Thursday, Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.