In this Wednesday’s edition of Vol Calls, head coach Josh Heupel gave insight into what he did during the bye-week, including recruiting, returning to the fundamentals in practice and getting his team healthy for No. 25 LSU.
“We got a lot accomplished.” Heupel said.
Tennessee faces one of its biggest challenges this Saturday in Louisiana in No. 25 LSU, coached by first-year head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers have found a way to come back and win late in the games. This past Saturday, the Tigers defeated Auburn 21-17.
“They’re winning,” Heupel said. “Their defense is typical LSU defense. Their front is big, long, strong.”
LSU’s defense has the ability to affect the game by rushing the passer. LSU also leads the country in turnovers.
Heupel and his Vols spent the bye week going back to the fundamentals during practice. This allowed his players to improve in that aspect while also working on the game plan for their next opponent.
“Our practice habits have gotten better,” Heupel said. “Good football teams get better as the season goes on.”
The team was able to catch its breath during the open date. The players were able to go home and watch their high school teams and spend time with their families. This helps with the balance of class, football, as well as their personal life.
Heupel’s goal this past week and going into the LSU game was to keep his players focused and to keep their momentum going. The Florida win was huge for them, but they have to reset and refocus their attention to be able to play good ball. One of the things that Heupel said they needed to work on was coverage and putting on more steam at the end of games.
“We have to be smart and manage the clock.” Heupel said.
Cedric Tillman missed the Florida game due to a high ankle sprain. He recently had surgery and coach Heupel said they will evaluate Tillman’s progress this week. Tillman has 246 receiving yards so far this season.
Linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary also joined Vol Calls this week. He had high praise for the group of guys he has under his leadership.
“Linebackers are doing good,” Jean-Mary said. “We have a veteran group and it’s starting to show on the field.”
Jean-Mary also addressed LSU’s offensive front.
“They’re big up front in the offensive line,” He said. “They have talented running backs and they run hard.”
Jean-Mary also talked about linebackers Aaron Beasley and Jeremy Banks.
“The best coach is competition,” Jean-Mary said. “They’re able to push each other.”
Beasley is the leading tackler on the team with 26 tackles so far in the season.
“He had a really good fall camp,” Jean-Mary said. “He has really embraced being a starting linebacker.”
Jean-Mary also said that Beasley is always the first one in the building and he’ll come in and watch extra film to improve his game.
“He’s done a better job at taking care of his body.” Jean-Mary said.
Jeremy Banks has also improved since last season. He has improved in his discipline.
“He’s a fast kid that plays with aggression,” Jean-Mary said. “That got him in some bad situations last year. He’s been in the right spots more than he had last year.”
Vol and Lady Vol hoops are heating up on Rocky Top. Both teams will be on Market Square on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 ET. There will be on-the-court activities as well as fan interaction with the players on both squads. Admission is free.
