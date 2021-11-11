The Tennessee Volunteers (5-4) are returning home to Neyland Stadium this Saturday for the first time in nearly a month, ready to face the monumental task of taking on No. 1 Georgia (9-0). Coming off a thrilling 45-42 victory over Kentucky, the Vols hope to continue building on an already positive season with what would be a massive upset.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel feels the excitement around his team and is looking forward to the challenge.
“Man, it’s been a great journey so far with these guys,” Heupel said. “I said that at the beginning of the year, we’re just embarking on it. Group of guys that continues to grow in every way — the way they prepare, continue to fight every second of the clock. I told them and continue to say it, ‘Man, I just love competing with these guys.’”
“Got a great staff and great room of guys inside the locker room, and this is a great test for us. But man, I cannot wait to see Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon, man. It’s why I came here. It’s why our players are here. It’s going to be a special environment, great competition.”
Tennessee grew up and learned how to win last Saturday night in Lexington, and Heupel explained how.
“When I got here, I talked to our football team, just being an observer of Tennessee football, when adversity struck in years past, didn’t always handle it the right way and one thing led to another and the ball might be going the wrong direction,” Heupel said. “The other night, my favorite sequence of plays — wasn’t my favorite play — but giving up the long fourth and 24, I told our team, my wife and kids, they thought the game was over at that point, right? And they’re as close as anybody, but everybody watching on TV thought that too.”
“I say that meaning our kids were able to reset and then go play 4 plays of electric defense. That sounds easy — it’s really hard to do. I think that shows the growth inside of our program.”
Heupel also broke down the aggressive defensive stop after the Wildcats converted on fourth and 24 late in the fourth quarter.
“It doesn't matter what you call, right, if you don't execute, you don't have your eyes in the right place and play assignment-sound, then you’re going to give up a play,” Heupel said. “At that point in the ball game, where they were at in field position, coach (Tim) Banks was right in becoming aggressive, and shoot, we created havoc on the quarterback.”
“He wasn’t able to sit back there and pat the ball. He had to pick a guy, play a guy and we played tight coverage, man, and it was an awesome way, a fitting way to end the football game, because it takes everybody. It takes all three phases of the game, and you’ve got to compete to the last snap, and our guys did that.”
Despite the great defensive stand at the end of the game, the unit did not play very well as a whole. Kentucky converted 13 third downs in 17 tries and ran 99 plays. That’s not great for any team, but it’s especially bad for one that has as little depth as Tennessee does right now. Heupel spoke on how the defense attempts to recover during the week to be able to be fresh and ready to go on Saturdays.
“Defensively, the pounding that those guys (take) and the number of snaps, you just make sure that you’re able to get them to the end of the week and they're in a position to go be their fastest and freshest and ready to be the most physical football team on the field on Saturday afternoon,” Heupel said. “I think our regimen of how we get ready for kickoff has everybody inside of our building feeling as good as they possibly can when we get to kick off Saturday afternoon.”
The Georgia Bulldogs are the undisputed No. 1 team in the country right now with a defense that could be one of the best of all time. Heupel detailed what the Vols have to do to prepare for an elite team like that.
“As far as being focused against Georgia, I think about being really consistent competitors and the consistency that you try to have in the way that we approach every single day inside of our building,” Heupel said. “That’s during the season, that’s during the offseason. You create that mentality. Is it perfect? No. Are there a lot of outside voices in today’s world? Yeah, a lot more than I had to deal with (as a player). Getting your kids to focus is something that you’ve got to grab their attention every single day.”
“You watch the film on Georgia, that should grab your attention. They’re a really good football team and will be a great test for us. I know this, our guys are ready to go compete and excited about this one. It’s been a great week of preparation up until this point. Got to finish it the right way, then you let kickoff happen and you go play.”
Tennessee hasn’t played inside Neyland Stadium since the 31-26 loss to Ole Miss nearly four weeks ago. That game saw one of the best atmospheres in all of college football and Heupel stressed that the same kind of home field advantage will be needed again against the Bulldogs.
“We need it. The home-field advantage has to be real,” Heupel said. “I know that it will be. Instead of showing up at 2:30 in the afternoon for the 7 o’clock kickoff, show up about 9 o’clock in the morning and get started. Get ready to get loud and have some fun. Dang right. Let’s go, man.”