The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers are back in SEC play this Saturday following the dominating win against UT-Martin (65-24). The Vols will take on border rival No. 19 Kentucky. This is the 118th time the two teams have met, and in 1944, they played twice with a win over Kentucky both times.
Kentucky (5-2) has an offensive duo in Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Levis has 1,635 yards so far this season, and that’s even with his injury. Rodriguez, on the other hand, has 395 rushing yards so far this season. Tayvion Robinson also has 392 receiving yards this season.
Though Kentucky hasn’t had the same magnitude as Alabama or Florida, head coach Josh Heupel isn’t taking them lightly this week. Kentucky also has a slower tempo than Tennessee, which means they will try to slow the game down.
“The tempo of the game on their side of play will be slower,” Heupel said. “We have to do a good job at controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Heupel is also impressed with the team’s leadership. Heupel said that Byron Young and Omari Thomas are the ones that have surprised him. Heupel also mentioned the leadership of Cedric Tillman and Hendon Hooker.
“Championship seasons happen because of championship leadership in your locker room,” Heupel said. “We have great leadership from within.”
Heupel also mentioned that there are three teams: teams that hope, teams that believe and teams that expect. Heupel credits his players’ work habits to the success they have had on the field so far this season.
“There’s an evolution to it,” Heupel said. “Last year, we were hopeful in the beginning, then we believed. We worked through the spectrum all off season.”
There is no doubt that Heupel loves this team and fanbase. His favorite Tennessee traditions are the Vol Navy and the Vol Walk.
“I love when it’s Friday night and it’s a big one and you see 15 boats out there,” Heupel said. “It tells you you’re getting close to Neyland when you’re leaving the hotel.”
Heupel also said that there is nothing bigger or better than the Vol Walk.
“The aerial photos from the Alabama game are unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Heupel said.
The Vols are bringing back the “Dark Mode” uniforms for the matchup against Kentucky. This is the first time this season they have been brought out, the last time being against South Carolina in 2021.
“They were excited about it,” Heupel said. “They enjoy putting a twist on the traditional uniforms.”
Quarterback coach Joey Halze joined Heupel this week to talk about the success of his locker room, specifically Hendon Hooker.
“He’s (Hooker) a completely different person,” coach Halze said. “His confidence is through the roof.”
Halze also said that Hooker wants to be here and to get better.
Hooker’s improvement on the field is already palpable, which is to be expected in his second season with the Vols. He understands the plays better and he’s become more comfortable.
“He came back with the attitude of a true freshman,” Halze said. “We spent nonstop hours working on his feet and his physical movement.”
Halze also spoke on backup quarterback, Joe Milton. Milton had the starting job last season, but ultimately lost it to Hooker due to injury. Halze said that Milton and Hooker are really close friends and roommates. They have been known to read devotionals together in the locker room before games and also listen to gospel music.
“They coach each other up,” Halze said. “It’s been great for the young guys in the room.”
Halze said that Milton has worked on dialing back and refining his arm.
“He’s not ripping it through the wall anymore,” Halze said.
Tennessee faces Kentucky this Saturday. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.
