It’s Alabama week for the Tennessee Volunteers and with that comes some extra excitement and fear from fans of the Big Orange. Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss, the Vols (4-3) look to rebound against the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (6-1) in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel ran down this week for the team on this week's edition of “Vol Calls”. Heupel began by talking about his team's fight last Saturday night against the Rebels.
“That’s what our program is going to be. We’re going to be fierce competitors,” Heupel said. “I love this group of guys, I do. We’re not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but man, they’re a fun group to be around. They want to play. They’re prideful. I’ve said that from really the moment I’ve gotten here and just gotten to know them. They are a prideful group, and that’s why we continue to get better.”
Heupel went on to mention what the team has to do to keep getting better.
“They’re competing extremely hard,” Heupel said. “When you watch the video, there are things that we can control that would allow us to be more efficient. This is a game that you’re never going to be perfect in, but you’re going to try to push and get as close as you can.”
“There are some things the other night, offensively we got the ball on the plus side of the 50-yard line four times and get one field goal attempt out of it. Holding calls, a sack, things that we can control that help change the course of that football game. I thought the effort in all three phases of the game, the fight, we talked about during the course of the week playing for 60 full minutes, not 59 minutes and 59 seconds. I’ll be danged if our kids didn’t do exactly that on Saturday night.”
Injuries have been a big problem for Tennessee this season. Vols’ running back Tiyon Evans, quarterback Herndon Hooker and offensive linemen Cade and Cooper Mays are all banged up and their status is unclear. Heupel gave an update on a few of those injuries going into Saturday’s game.
“Yeah, running back-wise, we're continuing to get healthy,” Heupel said. “We’ll be close to a full stable if we don’t have a full stable of running backs when we get down to Tuscaloosa. Quarterback, we’re going to continue to find out more as the week goes on. Hendon’s got a little bit of work. Consider him kind of day to day at this point. We’ll see where we’re at, in part, tomorrow. Tomorrow is kind of a walk-through day for us. Friday we get back out on the grass and start moving around. We’ll see how he feels and how he’s able to function out there.”
“Offensive line-wise, I think Coop (Mays) is close to being back. We’re going to find out how we finish the week here. Cade (Mays) is a little day-to-day at this point. I think there’s an opportunity for him to be ready to go and we’ll find out truly at the end of the week.”
Building off of that, Heupel talked about if his game plan changes based on the players he has available.
“I don’t think you can completely change your game plan based on schemes that you’re seeing on the other side of the football,” Heupel said. “For sure, situationally, how you may be protecting it. You’re trying to limit exposure where you feel like you’ve got personnel deficiencies. You’ve got to put your kids in position to still go make plays as well. You can’t become completely passive in your approach in the game. Or you’re completely handcuffing your players.”
The Tennessee-Alabama rivalry is one that is historically significant but has lost much of its luster in the last decade and a half. Saturday will be Heupel’s first game in the series, and he gave his thoughts on the rivalry.
“The passion that exists with both fan bases is unsurpassed,” Heupel said. “The passion that surrounds this game is really special and dynamic. The history of this game, the number of championships that have come from these two programs. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go down there and compete in this one, for sure. When you get here, this is the first thing that you point to. (Someone told me about it) real quick. I think as soon as I got off the plane.”
Alabama has beaten Tennessee 14 games in a row, with only two of those games having single-digit margins of victory. This domination didn’t stop Heupel from breaking down what the Vols must do to shock the country and take down the Tide.
“You’re going to have to play really well in all three phases of the game,” Heupel said. “When opportunity knocks, you have to be able to take advantage of it. This is going to sound cliche, but you have to do the ordinary things at a really high level. You miss one of those steps and they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s just based on their personnel.”
“We have to go in there with a fierce, competitive spirit for 60 minutes. We have to be dialed into our game plan. Defensively, got to stop the run. Got to get off the field on third down. Offensively, got to find a way to run the football efficiently. Then you have to win one-on-ones on the outside. Special teams wise, we’ve got to find a way to make a play that makes a difference in the football game.”