All eyes are on No. 2 Tennessee as it faces No. 1 Georgia this Saturday in Sanford Stadium. Tennessee is on an 8-0 winning streak this season with wins over five top 25 teams. Those wins include Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, Alabama and most recently Kentucky.
The Vols’ defense held the Wildcat offense to only six points, which made the final score 44-6.
Head coach Josh Heupel knows his team is excited about how far they’ve come this season, and while he tells them to stay focused on one game at a time, he’s letting his players enjoy this moment.
“It’s important that you enjoy parts of the journey,” Heupel said. “You can enjoy it and still be ready to play your best ball throughout the season.”
As mentioned, the Vols’ defense had themselves a day while only allowing Kentucky to score six points. The defense was also able to steal the ball three times from projected first-round draft pick Will Levis.
“We will be our healthiest this week,” Heupel said. “But it was our most complete game on all three levels of defense.”
Junior defensive back Doneiko Slaughter is one of the most versatile players on the roster. He has played several spots in the secondary, with his most recent position being cornerback.
“He’s gonna play a lot of football for us Saturday,” Heupel said. “He’s so willing to play different positions.”
Coach Heupel is no stranger to Tennessee traditions, but the one he didn’t know a lot about was General Neyland’s Maxims. In years past, the football team would recite Gen. Neyland’s maxims before every game to pay tribute and to get their minds focused.
“When I first got here, I thought it wasn’t me right before a game,” Heupel said. “Now I can’t imagine not doing it.”
Heupel’s favorite maxim is number 3: “If at first of the game - or the breaks - go against you, don’t let up … put on more steam.” Fans have seen the Vols implement this in all of their games so far this season.
Defensive line coach Roney Garner also joined this week’s Vol Calls. He praised his guys and the way they stepped up this season.
“The guys have really bought in to coach Heup,” Garner said. “Our goal is to be better today than yesterday.”
Garner also talks about the leadership inside his locker room. The coaches have made it a point to get the selfishness out of the locker room and be more selfless. He also pointed out to his team that they are playing for one of the most iconic brands in college football.
“This place has a lot of history,” Garner said. “And we’re trying to get it back to the elite status where it belongs.”
Garner also features his defensive lineman Byron Young. Young comes from a very big family, and he didn’t know that he would be able to play college football. In college, he worked at a Dollar General when he saw a flier for football walk-ons. Now, he’s one of the most prominent players on the defensive side.
“He’s very grounded and appreciative,” Garner said. “He loves this program and everything about it.”
The Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Sanford Stadium. The broadcast will be on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.