It’s Missouri week for the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2) and with that comes yet another “Vol Calls” Wednesday night. This week, head coach Josh Heupel broke down what went wrong and what went right in the Vols 38-14 loss to Florida last Saturday and then talked play calling, targeting, and the Missouri Tigers.
Any loss requires a team to bounce back, especially one against a heated rival. Heupel began by discussing how his team dealt with the disappointment.
“Disappointment in their faces when you walk off the field on Saturday night,” Heupel said. “You guys were talking about finishing and that’s so true, finishing drives, finishing games, finishing our preparation during the course of the week. And not that we’re a long way off but there’s so many subtle details, a play here and a play there, that change the course of a football game that the little things add up, they matter and they turn into the big things that everybody sees.”
Speaking of all of those little things, Heupel went on to talk about how difficult it is to get a team to understand the importance of them.
“Some of your guys grab onto it real quick, a lot of them don’t and unfortunately sometimes the real life lesson of it is what flips the switch for them,” Heupel said. “Who you are, how you conduct yourself outside of our building matters. How you finish your preparation with us matters.
“A guy that’s a little bit late or not wearing the right thing, those things all show up, and what I like about this week for us as a program is that we started to see some guys within their position group really start to take the ownership of the position group in the unit and hopefully the team from inside the locker room,” Heupel said. “Guys have stepped up and done some things that are uncomfortable to do with your peers and I think that’s gonna help us as a group as we move forward.”.
Things certainly didn’t go the way the Vols wanted on Saturday night in Gainesville, but there were some positives to take away from the game.
“Our guys competed, they played hard,” Heupel said. “There’s plays in the fourth quarter where we’re running to the football and that’s what it looks like from the defense, we’re physical. There’s some execution on the offensive side that’s at a really high level at times. When it doesn’t go right a lot of the times there’s ten guys that are doing it right, it’s the one guy that doesn’t and it could be a wide receiver that everybody sees, it could be a safety that everybody sees, it could be somebody that you can’t tell on a play. It could be a guard, it’s an interior lineman that doesn’t do his job and that causes the play.
“At the end of the day, there’s an accountability to each other and to the team that you have to have as an entire program from all eleven guys on the field, offense, defense and special teams. There’s things that we pointed out as a staff that we have to be better at, that you can’t do if we want to win big football games. We’re growing, we’re getting better. I’ll say it again, we’re in a race against ourselves to be as good as we can as fast as we can.”
Tennessee’s offense this season under Heupel moves extremely fast. In fact, the Vols lead the nation with 2.99 plays run every minute. Heupel talked about if this blazing speed makes play calling easier or harder.
“The speed and tempo, your kids have to be able to process,” Heupel said. “You saw us not function the way we should have last week. We had two wide receivers that were moving on the snap, those things can’t happen. But it forces defenses to show their hand, you’ve got to give up alignment, assignment and you got to play.
"If you’re pressuring from a base alignment, odds are you’re not gonna get there and you’re not gonna have an affect on the play, so you’re going to tilt your hand," Heupel said. "It gives quarterbacks a tell right before the snap, the disguising portion of it is a lot tougher to do, so there’s things that are an advantage from that standpoint. The tempo is a way to get guys out of position, especially on the second and third level. It’s a way to not get guys dug in on the first level.”
Targeting is always a controversial topic in college football that inevitably affects every team at some point in the season. Heupel spoke about what he thinks about the rule and what tweaks should be made to it in the future.
“At the end of the day they’re trying to keep the game safe and it’s really for the defensive player more than it is the guy that’s getting hit,” Heupel said. “I agree that we want to make the game safer, we want to take that out of the football game. I think it’s become really hard at times for things that aren’t egregious, where guys are taken out of the football game. I don’t know what the solution is, I know people have talked about there being a total for a guy, if it’s a second offense maybe he misses a game or if it’s a third offense over the course of the season, I can see something like that playing a part of what happens in the future as far as targeting.
“I do think we always wanna air on the side of player safety, short-term and long-term,” Heupel said. “At the same time, I think just how the penalty is enforced and what the ramifications are for the entire game or the next game is something that the coaches panel and the rules committee should take a look at.”
Tennessee’s opponent this week is Missouri. The Tigers (2-2) are coming off an overtime loss at Boston College, but are still three point home favorites over the Vols.
“They’re playing well, have some experience up front,” Heupel said. “Their offensive line is doing a good job protecting the passer. They’re running the ball really efficiently, a dynamic playmaker back in the backfield.”
That dynamic player in the backfield is Mizzou senior running back Tyler Badie. Badie has 417 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns already in 2021, along with 176 yards and 3 touchdowns receiving.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Heupel said. “They use him in the run game and the pass game. When they drop back to pass, you got to get him the football and you got to do a great job of tackling. He’s elusive in space, he’s what makes them go. You gotta do a great job on him all day long.”
Tennessee travels to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers on Saturday Oct. 2 at noon EST.