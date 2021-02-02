Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel has been on Rocky Top for almost a week, and the Vols’ new hire joined Vol Network for “Vol Calls” Monday night.
Heupel admitted it's been an overwhelming first week at Tennessee, but emphasized the importance of making his team’s wants and needs heard.
“I think first and foremost the number thing you have to do is get to know your roster and talk to the football team and find out just the things that they're looking forward to or that they want and might be missing inside your program,” Heupel said. “The conversation with the entire team was awesome, I think there’s great energy, there’s great leadership inside of it.
“They were pretty clear on some of the things that they want.”
Heupel also took time to get to know his roster during his first week on campus.
“As a new staff you have to put a ton of time and energy into what makes your players tick, what are their great success what are the trials and tribulations that they’ve had to overcome,” Heupel said. “You try to find out who they are, and you do all that while you’re building towards spring ball.
Heupel is also making headway in the recruiting process, keying in on in-state players.
“Each day I think I try to chip away at the ’22 class,” Heupel said. “I’m really primarily focused on the guys that are in state.
“You’re far enough behind in the recruiting process that you’ve got to try to have that general conversation with those guys and introduce yourself to them.”
Joining a new football program for Heupel is a fresh start, and he wants his players to feel as if they are also getting a fresh start.
“I told the football team you never judge them for who they were yesterday, you judge them for who they are today, that’s on the field and that’s off the field.” Heupel said. “They’ve got to have an opportunity to grow as young men and as players.
“Everyone comes in on a different spot on the maturity meter and you push them as far forward as fast as you can.”
Heupel’s knowledge of the offense was never in question, being an All-American, Heisman runner-up quarterback, but Heupel also has a background with the defensive side of the ball. Heupel’s father was the head coach at Northern State University, and Huepel spent time in defensive meetings and watching film.
“I do think all my experience at defensive meetings growing up help me look at the game a little bit different and accelerate my understanding of coverages and fronts and how things get paired together,” Heupel said. “I think that was a big part of my success as a player in the way that I played the game.”
Heupel also has experience stepping into a struggling football program and making it better, much like he did with his high school football team in high school.
“I ended up starting [at quarterback] as a sophomore,” Heupel said. “We weren’t a very good football program at that time, but we turned our town into a really good football program by the time we were done, and I took a lot of pride in building that.
“That’s been one of the great joys for me, just the different places I’ve been not walking into a place that’s competing at the highest level and at maybe their peak in terms of the success of their program but helping build something. That’s obviously the great opportunity here to be a part of rebuilding our brand to be one of the most elite in college football.”
While a long offseason still awaits before Heupel can prove to have made any improvements to the Vols football program, he has made known his expectations for the program, and is ready to get started in meeting those expectations.