Wednesday night’s Vol Calls featured football, golf, soccer and volleyball.
Head coach Josh Heupel’s football squad is on a bye week this weekend following a relieving win against No. 20 Florida. This game felt like a must-win, but Heupel didn’t let the pageantry of a big game affect his players’ routine heading into the game.
“You can’t let it soften you and change your demeanor,” Heupel said. “You can’t get players completely out of their routine. It’s important they stay in rhythm.”
Following the big weekend, the second-year head coach is using the bye week to do some recruiting. Tennessee saw a handful of recruits come to the Florida game this past weekend, and Heupel is using this opportunity to keep in touch with them, he explained on the show Wednesday.
In the win against Florida, wide receiver Ramel Keyton had 69 receiving yards on some big plays, which sparked the beginning of another dangerous duo for the Vols.
“Hendon had great trust (in Keyton),” Coach Heupel said about the duo.
The Vols offense – a vital piece in the win against Florida – still has some work to do, according to Heupel.
“In a lot of ways, the offense can improve,” Heupel said. “We want the guys to get healthy.”
Another player that was a key to the win was Javontez Spraggins. He was named offensive lineman of the week on Monday.
“I was surprised but honored,” Spraggins said. “I have to get better at the small details.”
Head golf coach Brennan Webb also stopped by Vol Calls this week. The golf team defeated Vanderbilt in their past match.
“It’s an incredible time to be in the UT Athletic Department,” the four-year head coach said. “Things are exciting and entertaining.”
Tennessee soccer’s first-year head coach Joe Kirk joined Vol Calls this week to praise his players – specifically his goalie. Lindsey Romig was named SEC defensive player of the week last week.
“Lindsey’s been consistent,” Kirk said about his goalie. “She’s been a great presence.”
The team has grown and gathered new tricks up their sleeves to improve their game.
“Last year, offensively, we were one-dimensional,” Kirk said. “Now we have different ways to break other teams down.”
Kirk was the assistant coach last season, and he said that the coaching staff was very collaborative under Brian Pensky.
“I feel like that prepared me for being head coach,” Kirk said.
Volleyball stars Erykah Lovett and Morgahn Fingall joined to talk about their season. Lovett came in from the transfer portal from Long Beach State.
“I really liked the vision,” Lovett said. “And the rest is history.”
Fingall was one of head coach Eve Rackham Watt’s first recruits. Fingall’s father serves in the Air Force, so she moved around a lot as a child. Wherever she went, she could find the Lady Vol logo.
“(The Lady Vol logo) was very powerful,” Fingall said. “It didn’t match up to anywhere else I went. It just means more being here.”
The volleyball team is also currently on a bye week and is getting ready to play Florida next week.
