While Vol Nation is still celebrating the win from Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his team have since moved on. Saturday’s win against Alabama (52-49) broke a 15-year losing streak. It was also the Vols’ fourth win against a ranked team in Heupel’s second year as head coach.
“For us competing inside the program, we had to move on,” Heupel said, addressing the big win Saturday. “We’ve had a good week of practice so far this week.”
Heupel also said that the team had a “dose of reality” coming back to the practice field after the win.
“There’s some things in situational football that we need to get better at,” Heupel said.
On the other side, Heupel praises his offense for their efforts in pass protection. With the offense's efforts, quarterback Hendon Hooker was able to throw for 385 yards and five touchdowns.
“The pass protection part of it was really solid,” Heupel said. “That’s a defensive line in all reality that’s probably as good as anyone in the country.”
The team never wavered or flinched during the game Saturday. The Vols were up by 14 in the first half, then Alabama came back to tie and eventually take the lead. The past Tennessee teams would have held their heads down. Heupel’s crew? They didn’t flinch at all. Instead, they “put on more steam,” to quote General Neyland. Coach Heupel gives all the credit to the consistency the team sees from the coaching staff on the practice field.
“They feel you and see you a lot more than they listen to you,” Heupel said. “Our actions on the sideline – in the course of practice – is ultra-important.”
Heupel also believes that this is the cause for the growth in how the players have played on the field – even just going back to the start of the season. Heupel also credits the mature habits of his team for their ability to bounce back from adversity. The motto of this team seems to be “good teams continue to get better as the season goes on.”
Heupel is in awe of Vol Nation and the culture that athletic director Danny White has created.
“Without him and his direction, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Heupel said.
Heupel is also a huge fan of the fanbase surrounding not only his team, but other teams as well.
“This fanbase is crazy, crazy good,” Heupel said. “This is college football as good as it gets.”
Heupel also says there is not a more electric environment in college football right now. He praised his team for the culture they have built inside the locker room.
“Inside of our locker room, they work the right way to create an expectation,” Heupel said. “It makes a difference in the game.”
Heupel also took a moment in this week's Vol Calls to praise his quarterback, Hooker.
“Hendon was not to be outdone,” Heupel said. “Special performance, special player.”
Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee also joined Vol Calls last night to talk about the guys in his locker room. He had a lot of praise for senior lineman, Darnell Wright. Wright originally started as a left tackle, but moved to right tackle. Wright also received SEC honors this week as co-offensive lineman of the week.
“He did (want to move from left to right),” Elarbee said. “He said the best thing for the team is for me to move to the right.”
Elarbee also said that Saturday was Wright’s best game of the season so far.
Elarbee also had praise for Cooper Mays. Mays’ brother, Cade, played with Tennessee last season before being drafted to the Carolina Panthers. Mays’ father also played with the Vols back in 1994.
“Coop’s so freaking smart,” Elarbee said. “We’ll go over one thing in the meeting room and he’ll see it on the field and instantly get it.”
Elarbee also said that Mays has a high sense of the game since he has been around it all his life.
The Tennessee Vols face off against the UT-Martin Skyhawks at 12 p.m. ET Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
