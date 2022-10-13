It’s almost the third Saturday in October, and it’s Josh Heupel’s biggest week so far as the leader of a 5-0 Tennessee team. No. 6 Tennessee hosts rival No. 3 Alabama this Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The Vols are coming off a big win over LSU, 40-13. The Vols dominated all four quarters for the victory.
It’s a big week on Rocky Top, but coach Heupel isn’t getting distracted. It’s just like every other week to him and his team. Heupel’s message every week is keeping the team focused on the next game.
“Our players know what’s coming at the end of the week,” Heupel said. “We just gotta continue to prepare.”
The team is focused day in and day out, according to the second-year head coach.
“We are very consistent with how we practice,” Heupel said. “Our players know how to prepare.”
Tennessee has lost the past 15 matchups against the Crimson Tide, and the fan base is hungry for a victory.
Hendon Hooker had a day last Saturday against LSU. He threw for 239 yards and added two touchdowns on top of that. He was also responsible for the 45-yard pass to Jaylin Hyatt that led to a touchdown.
“The most important thing that he did was grow as a leader,” Heupel said about Hooker. “Championship seasons happen because you have championship leaders within your locker room.”
It’s no secret that one of Alabama’s biggest weapons, Bryce Young, is dealing with a shoulder injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner injured his throwing arm during the Arkansas game and hasn’t seen the field since. Heupel and crew have to prepare for Saturday like Young and the backup Jalen Milroe are playing.
“It doesn’t matter who is showing up for gameday. We have to be prepared for both of them,” Heupel said. “Whoever we’re facing, their athleticism is a big part of our football game.”
Tennessee’s secondary coach Willie Martinez also stopped by the show this week. Martinez is excited that this game actually feels like a rivalry game.
“This is why you come to Tennessee,” Martinez said. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this one.”
Martinez praised his secondary team.
“We’re getting better each week,” Martinez said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The whole roster operates on a “next play mentality” — whether it’s going from play-to-play or game-to-game. This is very important in Heupel’s high energy offense. Players need to be able to overcome frustration and just move on to the next play.
“Good or bad, the next play is the most important play,” Martinez said.
Lady Vols basketball coach Kellie Harper also joined Vol Calls to talk about Market Square Madness and the upcoming season. Both Vol and Lady Vol basketball teams are meeting up in Market Square Thursday to hang out with fans and to “ring in” basketball season. There will be music provided by DJ Sterl the Pearl as well as opportunities to meet the players.
“It’s going to be a fun night to mingle with the fans,” Harper said.
Both teams are also hosting an open scrimmage prior to the Tennessee-Alabama game. The Lady Vols will tip off at 10 a.m. ET, and the men will tip off at 11:30 ET, both inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Harper has added six new pieces to her team this season. Her team is deep and talented with key players returning this season.
“We can put a lot of combinations on the floor,” said Harper. “We have a lot of options.”
This team is also facing high expectations, as they are ranked very high on many pre-season polls.
“The expectations are high. We understand that,” Harper said.
Basketball season for Harper is a marathon, not a sprint. To get settled into the season, Harper tells her team to worry about one day or practice at a time.
“Worry about today. Not tomorrow. Not April,” Harper said.
