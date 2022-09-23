The No. 11 Vols are looking to improve to 4-0 in a top-20 matchup against No. 20 Florida. The last time Tennessee defeated Florida was in 2016. Florida has been one of Tennessee’s biggest rivalries, going 30-21 in the series. This upcoming game is also the opening of SEC play for the Vols – led by head coach Josh Heupel. He previewed the rivalry game in the latest edition of Vol Calls.
Heupel knows this game is a must-win for this program at this time. With such a big game coming up, Heupel understands that the team can get too caught up in the noise surrounding such a big game.
“It’s why you come here,” Heupel said. “It’s gonna be a fun one.”
Heupel began talking about how consistent the players have been in practice and the positive energy in the locker room leading up to this game. Heupel believes in keeping things consistent on the field.
“I do think it’s important that you’re consistent,” Heupel said. “And they see and feel that from me, too. It’s all about our preparation. To take advantage of it, we gotta prepare the right way.”
One of the biggest takeaways from this week's edition of Vol Calls was Heupel’s genuine love for his team. He respects how hardworking they are, and even though the players are not perfect and there is still work to be done, he loves being their coach.
Heupel also talked about what he took away from the 2021 match-up with the Gators. Going through the game sequence and talking to his players has helped create the fighters that are on the field right now.
“Last year we had grown in a lot of ways,” He said. “There were still some issues with final preparation, our maturity, our competitive composure.”
The second-year head coach also gave three keys to winning the matchup with Florida. The first was to play harder than the opposing team. It sounds obvious, but that’s where the Vols have to start in order to defeat the Gators. It also takes a high level of mental maturity.
The second key was to do a good job at taking care of the ball and creating turnovers, and the final was to clean up penalties. The Vols need to stay away from self-inflicting wounds. They have lost 78.67 yards a game in penalties so far.
Jalin Hyatt has made quite the improvement from last year and has grown tremendously. Heupel says that Hyatt not only “wanted to be a better player, he worked towards being a better player.”
This work ethic was evident on the field. In last Saturday’s meeting with Akron, Jalin Hyatt had two touchdowns and accumulated 166 receiving yards.
Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope also joined Vol Calls and gave his insight to the breakout receivers Bru McCoy and Hyatt. Pope agreed with Heupel about the importance of work ethic in those players’ breakouts.
“Both of those guys have picked up their habits off the field and that’s what's led to their success on the field,” Pope said.
The plan for Saturday is to not waste energy going into the game. The Vols need to have enough energy to think about the game and to go out and execute the plan. The Tennessee defense has to find a way to contain Anthony Richardson and to keep him from making plays with his feet.
Saturday’s sold out match-up between No. 11 Tennessee and the No. 20 Gators kicks off at Neyland Stadium at 3:30 PM EST. The game will also be broadcasted on CBS.
