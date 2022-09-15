In Wednesday night’s latest edition of Vol Calls, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh talk about what they liked and what could have been better in their win against then No. 17 Pittsburgh. The Vols’ offense struggled from the start and finally gained momentum going into halftime. The game was hard fought all four quarters and into overtime.
“I still really liked the fight,” Heupel said. “I enjoyed that ballgame immediately after and in the locker room.”
Heupel believes that it was a huge step in the right direction to win a close game in overtime. He enjoyed how the team handled the ebbs and flows of the game, from struggling to clicking on both offense and defense. Heupel credits his players being connected as a whole football team to their ability to adapt on the field.
“Obviously we’ve got a long way to go to grow fundamentally and schematically,” Heupel said. “I was proud of our football team.”
As far as the Vols’ game plan for Saturday goes, Huepel reiterated the importance of handling Akron’s quarterback and controlling the line of scrimmage.
In Akron’s game against Michigan State – a 52-0 loss – quarterback DJ Irons went out in the first half with an injury. The Vols are preparing for him this week as well as their backup quarterback, Jeff Undercuffler Jr. In the Pitt game, Kedon Slovis went out with an injury and Tennessee was unprepared for the backup Nick Patti, and it showed.
“From an offensive line perspective, I thought we protected well,” Heupel said. “I didn’t think we were as efficient as we could have been. Defensive line wise, I thought we were relentless and played with really good technique.”
Heupel also addressed Tennessee’s own backup quarterback Joe Milton. He played at the end of the third quarter against Ball State, but did not make an appearance in the Pitt game. Heupel know that the Vols have to be ready for anything as the game unfolds.
“Competitiveness will show up this weekend,” Heupel said. “Don’t take anything for granted.”
Heupel also praised wide receivers Bru McCoy and Jaylin Hyatt for the work they’ve done over the first two weeks of the season.
“He (McCoy) is playing at a really high level,” Heupel said. “Hyatt is getting better every week and is more consistent.”
Golesh also joined Heupel and began by praising the offense’s resilience to fight through. He said that it was hard for quarterback Hendon Hooker to get into rhythm – and the resolution going forward is to be comfortable in the pocket – an area the Vols are prioritizing.
“Coach Heup is down there and he’s got a really good feeling for how the quarterback is feeling.” Golesh said. “Once Hooker is able to get into rhythm, it’s easier for everyone else to fall in behind him.”
The Vols will face off against Akron this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium, and will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.
