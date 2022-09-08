The No. 24 Vols look to keep their momentum going as they take on No. 17 Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic Saturday afternoon. Pitt has won the past four games in this series, and the Vols are looking to break this record while being on the road.
Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler joined head coach Josh Heupel on this week’s segment of Vol Calls to preview the upcoming ranked matchup.
The word of the night from Heupel was “clean.” He emphasized that the Vols played clean in last Thursday’s matchup against Ball State.
“We were much cleaner than last year,” Heupel said.
Heupel thought that the new freshmen handled the gameday atmosphere and executed well from snap to snap.
Heupel’s squad faced Pitt last year and subsequently suffered their first loss of the season. When asked about what they need to do differently this weekend against Pitt’s quarterback Kedon Slovis – who threw for 308 yards last week – Heupel said that their goal is to make him uncomfortable. He expects the feel of the game to be different and the Vols will need to adjust throughout the game.
Heupel called Pitt a “veteran team” that is also “strong and physical.” The line of scrimmage will be crucial in this game as well. Heupel alluded to the fact that one of the greatest challenges in the offseason was trying to become a smarter and more mature football team.
Heupel thought Tennessee’s line of scrimmage played well in their win over Ball State and – despite what the final numbers might say – they affected the quarterback and Ball State’s passes.
Tennessee’s biggest hurdle for Saturday’s game, according to Heupel, is to avoid third and long at all costs. Heupel said they have to be “efficient on first and second down.”
Pitt plays man-to-man coverage on defense, which the Vols have been preparing for this week. Tennessee’s veterans play an important role in this game for the underclassmen. The veterans played Pitt a year ago, and they have learned from their mistakes. Quarterback Hendon Hooker has faced Pitt in each the past four years – three times at Virginia Tech and last year, when he took over for an injured Joe Milton and threw a game-sealing, fourth-quarter interception.
Ekeler shared his excitement for the journey up to Pitt, the first time the Panthers have ever hosted an SEC team at Acrisure Stadium. His special teams room is a mix of veterans with an influx of young players coming in. Ekeler believes that Tennessee’s special teams unit still has “a long way to go” after an encouraging Week 1 win.
Ekeler knows the power one play can have on a ballgame. Last year against Pitt, a special teams penalty erased a Tennessee touchdown off the board. Just one play can either make or break a game, and it is important that the Vols do not try to force it.
Pitt enters the matchup as a confident team. The Panthers are coming off a dominating 2021 season where they won the ACC Championship. Despite losing its offensive juggernauts Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison over the offseason, Pitt edged out a back-and-forth win over West Virginia in its season-opener.
