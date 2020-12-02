Tuesday, Tennessee outside linebacker Kivon Bennett was dismissed from the Vols' football team after being arrested on drug and weapons charges earlier that morning.
"Kivon Bennett has been dismissed from our football program following a traffic stop earlier today," coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "There is a standard our student-athletes are expected to uphold at Tennessee, and today’s incident fell well short of that standard.”
The arrest happened during a traffic stop on Neyland Drive, where an officer found 44.9 grams of marijuana, a scale, 58 plastic baggies and a Glock17 handgun.
The junior linebacker had played in all seven of Tennessee's games this season and was tied for a team high with 4.5 sacks. Four of Bennett's sacks had come in the Vols' last two games to Arkansas and Auburn.
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon as they take on Florida as three-possession underdogs.