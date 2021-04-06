Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely due to allegations of animal abuse on a kitten.
“We have received the incident report from the Knoxville Police Department,” Bill Martin, Tennessee spokesperson, said. “Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities as we await further information.”
The kitten's owner started a GoFundMe page to pay for the animal's injuries allegedly sustained by the abuse, which has now raised over $6,800 for the cat's medical bills.
Beasley, a junior from Franklin, Georgia, has played limited snaps in his two years in Knoxville including eight games last season where he recorded seven tackles and a forced fumble.
While most of Beasley’s playing time has come on special teams, he was poised to have a bigger role at inside linebacker this season due to a glaring lack of depth in the Vols’ linebacker core.
This offseason, Tennessee has lost linebackers Henry To’o To’o, Quavaris Crouch and J.J. Peterson to transfer while linebackers Martavius French, Aaron Willis and Beasley have all been suspended indefinitely.