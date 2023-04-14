Kangaroos, koalas and The Outback — Australia is known for many things. It’s safe to add punters to that list.
Tennessee’s Jackson Ross comes from “Down Under” with a lot of experience kicking the ball. The redshirt freshman played for three years in Australia’s highest professional league.
“I’m probably less stiff and stuff as some of the other punters,” Ross said on Thursday. “My technique is a little more free-flowing and natural, which is good and bad I guess at some stages.”
Australian football, or “footy,” is played on a massive oval field. Points aren’t scored in an endzone, but they’re scored by players punting the ball through a set of goal posts.
Thus, every Australian player becomes familiar with kicking balls, like American players become familiar with throwing footballs. Ross is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and grew up wanting to get drafted out of high school to play professional Australian football.
The punter has been kicking a ball since he could walk.
“Americans usually throw footballs from a young age where we usually kick them, punt them,” Ross said. “It’s sort of ingrained in us from a young age. I’ve probably kicked balls every day from, close to 20 years. That’s why it’s so natural for us and feel confident doing so. I played a bit of tennis growing up but mainly it was footy and Australian Football. I was just kicking ball after ball.”
When Americans think of stars on the football field, most will go to a quarterback or a skill position. The thinking is entirely different for Australians, who pride themselves on kicking.
“Some guys probably don’t want to be punters when they’re from America, they’d rather be running backs and stuff like that,” Ross added. “It’s just an awesome opportunity for us and to take our knowledge from kicking a football and implementing it into another sport.”
Ross played his fair share of “footy” in Australia in the highest league. After COVID impacted the Australian Football League, Ross decided to make the jump to America.
ProKick Australia helped Ross earn a scholarship to Tennessee, as they have done so with several athletes before. In fact, six of the last nine Ray Guy Award winners are ProKick alums.
“I have a great relationship with the guys over there who run the Prokick Australia program,” special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler said. “John (Smith) and I go back 20 years ago. That is the guy who runs it, and he's awesome. Just watching their guys and understanding what we wanted in a skillset, we got what we wanted.”
Playing professional Aussie rules football has prepared Ross for what to expect from the SEC – 100 thousand screaming fans no matter where he plays.
“He goes out in Neyland, and he's like, 'Yeah, that's pretty cool,’” Ekeler added. “‘That is kind of what I'm used to.' It's a great fit, and he's a great guy. He is funnier than heck, just wait until you get to know him.”
When Ross arrived as a part of the 2022 class, Paxton Brooks was the established punter for the Vols. Ross got to sit behind the veteran and learn Tennessee’s schemes.
He was also learning American football as a whole.
“I was watching games and thinking 'what's that flag?'” Ross said. “The first time they threw a flag, I didn't actually know what it was, stuff like that is going to be difficult. I've gathered knowledge on the sport now.”
Ross also connected with several punters who have made the jump from Australia to college football in America. He has a group chat with the six punters from other Power Five schools he is closest to. The group of Australians can lean on one another and share a bond they can’t get elsewhere.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder still keeps up with Australian Football though, spending a lot of late nights watching “footy” and connecting with his “mates” from back home.
As for the transition off the field, food has been the biggest thing for Ross. When asked his favorite American food, after a long pause, he came to his answer – Raising Cane’s.
“It’s probably one of the best fast foods they’ve got here,” Ross said. “They don’t have it in Australia. I do dabble in that a little bit.”
