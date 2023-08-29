The offseason is finally coming to a close. After a long and tedious 229 days, college football returned to action over the weekend.
Here’s a recap of some of the games from this weekend.
Notre Dame vs. Navy
Ironically enough, the first game of the season was played around 3,794 miles from Knoxville in Dublin, Ireland as the Navy Midshipmen and Notre Dame Fighting Irish continued their tradition of meeting every season since 1927.
"I've heard from the people I've talked to that there's Notre Dame fans everywhere over here,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. "It's exciting but also a reminder of the global impact this university has.“
Led on the trip by star transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, the Fighting Irish entered this game with a fresh culture and high hopes while coming in at No. 13 on the first AP poll. On the other side of the field, the Midshipmen are coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, finishing 4-8 in the season with their record scaling down to 7-23 since 2020.
While the matchup is both iconic and full of timeless tradition, the Irish displayed no mercy and took no time going to work on offense, showing off their pro-style play that attracted Sam Hartman to South Bend in the first place. The Irish jumped out to a quick 28-0 lead at the half, and there wasn’t much chaos from there on out. Notre Dame routed Navy by a score of 42-3, with Navy’s only points coming from garbage time in the fourth quarter.
Hartman finished his Irish debut with 251 yards and four touchdowns, tying both Ron Powlus (1994) and Jack Coan (2021) with the most touchdown passes in their first game with the team. Even with Hartman getting most of the attention, junior Audric Estime kept the ground game alive with 95 yards and one touchdown. His successes will play a focal part in Notre Dame’s offense this season. The Irish started the year 1-0, and headed home with all the momentum.
San Jose State vs. USC
Back across the pond, reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams also got his first taste of action in the 2023 season, and he certainly hasn't lost a single step.
When the snap was overshot or the defense couldn't make the stop, Williams improvised and took over, throwing four touchdowns with 276 total yards to go with it. While Williams was finding his footing fairly easily, the defensive side of the Trojan team began to stagger behind.
It wouldn’t be college football season if there wasn’t at least one upset watch during the weekend. By the end of the first half, San Jose found themselves only down a single possession. USC’s defense couldn't find the answer to the ground game, as the Spartans ran for just below 200 yards.
With this all being said, the Trojans’ negatives were quickly outweighed by the immediate success of freshman wideout Zachariah Branch. A 96-yard kick-off return did the trick for a good first impression. Branch added a receiving touchdown and 58 more yards to go with it, too.
“I've been planning that for like two months,” Branch said. “It was always a dream for me to be at a prestigious university and be around an elite staff and elite players. I was just really excited. . . And once I touched the end zone, the crowd turned me up a little bit.”
The Trojans got the job done, starting their final season off in the Pac-12 displaying a lot of potential, speed and above all: energy. If the defense can find a groove before the end of the year, they will be in the playoff conversation.
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt
Back in the SEC, only one team got the chance to play week zero. Vanderbilt debuted a new stadium look, where they just scratched past Hawaii 35-28. Sophomore quarterback A.J. Swann made the most of his opportunities with three touchdowns and 258 yards. The Commodores come to Neyland week 12 to take on the Vols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.