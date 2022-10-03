Several top teams, including the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, survived surprisingly tough matchups in Week 5. Five ranked teams also fell to unranked opposition throughout the week.
No. 1 Georgia survived a scare in Columbia, Missouri, winning 26-22. Missouri was leading by 10 early in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs salvaged a win by going on two long touchdown drives and forcing two Missouri punts. Georgia did lose two fumbles, but it was not enough for Missouri to take down the top team in the nation.
Georgia will host Auburn next week, while Missouri travels to the Swamp to meet Florida.
No. 17 Texas A&M suffered defeat in Starkville, losing to Mississippi State 42-24. The Aggies turned the ball over four times in the loss. Two of those turnovers were interceptions thrown by Haynes King, one of which was returned for a Mississippi State touchdown. Bulldogs’ quarterback Will Rogers had a stellar performance, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
Texas A&M, after the disappointing loss, now sits at 3-2 on the year.
No. 2 Alabama won its matchup with Arkansas 49-26, but the win came with a significant injury. Bryce Young, Alabama’s quarterback and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and looked to be in trouble with Arkansas cutting the lead to five. Jalen Milroe was able to pilot the Crimson Tide to victory, throwing and rushing for a touchdown.
Alabama will host Texas A&M on Saturday night, while Arkansas will travel to play Mississippi State.
No. 14 Ole Miss defeated No. 7 Kentucky 22-19, earning its first ranked win of the year. Kentucky made several costly mistakes in the game, including two failed PAT attempts and two fumbles. Rebels’ receiver Malik Heath caught six passes for 100 yards in the win, while Quinshon Judkins added 106 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Ole Miss travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday, while Kentucky hosts South Carolina.
No. 11 Penn State earned an ugly win over Northwestern, winning 17-7. On a very wet field, Penn State lost four fumbles but were still able to win, in part due to its strong run defense. Northwestern only achieved 31 rushing yards, averaging 1.1 yards per carry. The Wildcats also were only able to muster a 25% third down conversion rate.
Now at 5-0, Penn State will enjoy its week off before traveling to the Big House for a meeting with No. 4 Michigan, which beat Iowa 27-14 on Saturday.
No. 18 Oklahoma lost for a second consecutive week, falling to Texas Christian 55-24. Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns, while he and Kendre Miller each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark. Although the Sooner offense ran for three scores, it was not nearly enough to match the high-powered Sonny Dykes offense of TCU.
The Sooners head to Dallas on Saturday for the annual Red River meeting against Texas, while TCU will visit Lawrence to play fellow undefeated school Kansas in a game that will feature on College Gameday.
No. 22 Wake Forest defeated No. 23 Florida State on the road, winning 31-21. Demon Deacon quarterback Sam Hartman had another strong performance, throwing for 234 yards and two scores. Both Justice Ellison and Christian Turner added touchdowns on the ground to help in the winning effort. This game was Florida State’s first loss of the year after starting 4-0.
Wake Forest will look to continue its positive momentum when it plays Army on Saturday night.
No. 5 Clemson survived a tough test against No. 10 NC State, winning 30-20. DJ Uiagalelei recorded 282 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Clemson defense was also strong in the win, holding the Wolfpack to just 1.6 yards per rush and 5.1 yards per pass. The Tigers also recorded two turnovers in the win.
The Wolfpack look to rebound against Florida State, while Clemson will travel up north to face Boston College.
