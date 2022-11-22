No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian all suffered from poor performances, but all four won their meetings to remain undefeated.
No. 1 Georgia had a bad day on offense but survived against Kentucky, winning 16-6. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had a day to forget, throwing for only 116 yards and an interception. Kenny McIntosh received 19 carries for the Bulldogs, rushing for 143 yards and a touchdown. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw for 206 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Georgia will host Georgia Tech on Saturday to complete its regular season before the SEC Championship. Kentucky will host Louisville next week.
No. 2 Ohio State remained undefeated after its meeting with Maryland, winning 43-30. Buckeye quarterback and Heisman trophy favorite C.J. Stroud threw for 241 yards and a touchdown, while Dallan Hayden added three touchdowns on the ground. Maryland had an opportunity to win the game late by driving down the field, but Taulia Tagovailoa lost a fumble which was recovered by Steele Chambers in the end zone for a Buckeye touchdown.
No. 3 Michigan needed a late offensive drive to survive against Illinois, earning a 19-17 home win. Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before suffering an injury. Three fourth quarter Jake Moody field goals, including one with nine seconds remaining in the game, allowed Michigan to complete the comeback and remain undefeated.
No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State will meet in Columbus on Saturday. It is the first time that both teams will meet undefeated against 2006, and the winner will advance to the Big Ten Championship game. Illinois can still advance to the conference championship game but needs a win against Northwestern along with Iowa and Purdue losses to do so.
No. 4 Texas Christian defeated Baylor 29-28 thanks to a field goal as time expired. Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan threw for 327 yards and a touchdown in the win while also rushing for 50 yards and a score. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen also had a strong performance, throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown in the loss. TCU got the ball back with 90 seconds to play, marching down the field to the 24-yard line. At that point, TCU ran the field goal team on with the clock running, having just enough time for Griffin Kell to hit the 40-yard try.
TCU completes their regular season on Saturday when they host Iowa State, while Baylor will visit Texas Friday.
No. 7 Louisiana State had no trouble with UAB, winning 41-10. Jaden Daniels recorded 408 total yards for the Tigers with a touchdown both in the air and on the ground. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers held UAB to only 2.2 yards per rush.
The Tigers will conclude their regular season with a visit to College Station to face Texas A&M. UAB will look to earn bowl eligibility when they visit Louisiana Tech.
No. 7 Southern California clinched a Pac-12 championship game appearance with their win over No. 16 UCLA by a score of 48-45. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had a performance to remember, throwing for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Jones also ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win. For UCLA, Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, but his three interceptions proved costly in the loss.
USC looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive by winning their meeting against Notre Dame on Saturday, while UCLA looks to rebound against California.
