Both Texas A&M and Notre Dame were upset at home by unranked opponents as part of Week 2 of the college football season, which saw three top-10 teams fall.
No. 1 Alabama struggled on the road but came out with a 20-19 win against Texas. The Longhorns had to rely on their backup quarterback Hudson Card after starter Quinn Ewers suffered an injury on a hit after a throw. Alabama’s Will Reichard’s field goal with 10 seconds to go ensured the Tide escaped Austin safely.
Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe, who beat the Tide in 2007, on Saturday.
No. 8 Notre Dame lost for the second consecutive week, falling to Marshall 26-21. Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner disappointed, throwing for 201 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, including a throw that was intercepted by Steven Gilmore and returned for a Marshall touchdown.
Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman is still looking for his first win, and his team will face California on Saturday in South Bend.
No. 10 Southern California beat Stanford in Lincoln Riley’s first Pac-12 game with a score of 41-28. Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and 341 yards in the Trojans’ win. The Cardinal rallied late, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to pull off the home upset.
The Trojans will return home to meet Fresno State on Saturday night.
No. 16 Arkansas won its SEC opener against South Carolina 44-30. Razorback running back Raheim Sanders recorded two touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards per carry in the win. Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler threw for 376 yards, but it was not enough to help the Gamecocks.
Arkansas looks to continue its undefeated season against Missouri State on Saturday.
No. 6 Texas A&M was upset by Appalachian State at home by a score of 17-14. Former Clemson and Duke quarterback Chase Brice threw for a Mountaineer touchdown in the win. Layden Robinson and Evan Stewart each lost a fumble, which helped Appalachian State win the turnover battle.
The Aggies look to rebound in a tough contest against Miami on Saturday, while Appalachian State will host College Gameday for their matchup against Troy this weekend.
No. 12 Florida could not continue its winning ways in the Swamp as it fell to No. 20 Kentucky 26-16. Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson had a poor performance, recording two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 3.8. The Wildcats scored 19 unanswered points to earn the victory.
Kentucky meets Youngstown State on Saturday, while Florida looks to rebound against South Florida.
No. 21 Brigham Young defeated No. 9 Baylor in the second overtime, winning 26-20. Lopini Katoa scored the winning touchdown, while Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall recorded 261 yards and a passing touchdown.
The Cougars travel to Oregon on Saturday, while Baylor meets Texas State in Waco.
Georgia Southern upset Nebraska in a shootout, winning 45-42. Running back Gerald Green ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 409 yards. Cornhusker kicker Timmy Bleekrode missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win for Georgia Southern.
On Sunday, Nebraska announced that it relieved head coach Scott Frost of his duties following the loss. Over his tenure, Frost recorded a record of 16-31, including 5-22 in one score games.
