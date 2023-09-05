Week 1 of college football brought surprising upsets and coming out parties.
Colorado closed their 2022 campaign with a grand total of just one singular win, so when the Buffalos brings in two-time Super Bowl champion and nine time NFL All-Pro Deion Sanders, changes are going to be expected.
Primetime has arrived in Boulder
With Week 1 of the 2023 college football season kicking into full gear, the Buffalos traveled to Fort Worth, taking on the national championship runner-up, No. 17 TCU. Deion wasted no time putting his foot on the gas, grabbing a program-changing win behind the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sander’s son, and Travis Hunter, the No. 1 ranked recruit from the class of 2022.
Any doubt or question on if the talent could translate from HBCU level to Division I were quickly put to rest, as Shedeur Sanders tallied 510 passing yards, breaking the Colorado record for most passing yards in a single game.
On the other side of the ball, or rather, on both sides of the ball, sophomore Hunter put on a show. Playing both corner and wideout, Hunter shined with 119 receiving yards to go along with one of the most impressive interceptions in recent memory.
“We told you we coming,” Sanders said. “You thought we was playing. And guess what? We keep receipts.”
While Sanders assured he would be less colorful as the season advances, it goes without showing that Sanders is looking to shake the landscape of college football forever.
Georgia Settles in
The back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs got their first taste of action against UT-Martin in Athens. With sixth-year senior Stenson Bennett finally departing to the NFL, head coach Kirby Smart turned to junior Carson Beck.
“I thought Carson played really well, composed,” Smart said. “I'm trying to think of the throws that you thought were just awful or erratic and I didn't see that.”
Georgia did more than enough to get the job done, cruising to a 48-7 victory over UT Martin
Brian Kelly in trouble?
College football continued to run through the weekend, and with Sunday approaching, LSU and Florida State geared up for what was sure to be one of the best games of the week.
LSU entered this game ranked fifth in the nation with the hype surrounding the program the highest it has been at since their title run in 2019. On the other sideline, Mike Norvell had finally put together his most complete team in Tallahassee yet.
Junior transfer wide receiver Keon Coleman had himself a debut to remember, coming down with nine receptions for 122 yards, also tallying three touchdown. His quarterback, senior Jordan Travis, accounted for five touchdowns and over 300 yards passing.
For the Tigers, sloppy fourth down play and costly turnovers told their story, including a four-down goal line stand to start the game. Second-year head coach Brian Kelly put it best following the loss.
“We certainly are not the football team that I thought we were, and we’ve got to do a much better job obviously in developing our football team,” Kelly said.
Duke plays spoiler
The five-day marathon of college football ended on Monday night with No. 9 Clemson and the Duke Blue Devils.
Clemson finished their season last year losing two of their last three games, because of that, the Tigers needed a big performance to prove to the college football world that they are still a force to be reckoned with.
After the addition of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, all eyes turned to sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik to see him take the next step, just as his predecessors Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson did. While game one is never a fair way to judge a player, Klubik’s only score of the night came from a short red zone pass to halfback Will Shipley.
Duke ended the night celebrating with the rest of their student body as they defeated Clemson by a commanding score of 28-7. Junior quarterback Riley Leonard tallied a total of 273 yards and one 44-yard rushing touchdown.
“It's the weirdest game I've ever been a part of,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the loss. “I've been beat. I've had my butt kicked many times in my career. I can honestly say that's one of the strangest games I've ever been a part of."
(1) comment
Nice article
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.