The Pac-12 saw two of its best hopes for the College Football Playoff lose at home, as No. 6 Oregon and No. 12 UCLA fell to No. 24 Washington and Arizona respectively. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all won as the top four, so that ranking will most likely stay intact going into next week.
No. 20 Notre Dame survived a late scare from Navy in Baltimore, winning 35-32. The Irish had a dominant 35-13 lead at halftime thanks to four Drew Pyne touchdown passes. Navy came back to score nineteen unanswered points, including touchdown receptions from Mark Walker and Maquel Haywood. Evan Warren recovering the onside kick closed the game for the Irish.
Notre Dame hosts Boston College on Saturday. Without the possibility of bowl eligibility, Navy only has a trip to meet Central Florida before their annual rivalry game with Army on Dec. 10.
No. 7 LSU won in tough conditions, beating Arkansas 13-10. Josh Williams led the offense in all-purpose yardage, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. The Tigers defense won the game for the team, holding Arkansas to only 249 total yards and ten points. Jayden Daniels had a game to forget, throwing for only 86 yards and an interception.
With the SEC West now clinched, LSU will host UAB on Saturday night. Arkansas can still obtain bowl eligibility by winning one of its next two meetings.
No. 9 Alabama survived a tough road test in Oxford, beating No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young threw for three touchdown passes for the first time since Alabama’s Sept. 24 meeting with Vanderbilt. He shared the wealth, throwing touchdown passes to Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton and Cameron Latu. Freshman Rebel running back Quinshon Judkins continued his strong season, rushing for 135 yards and two scores.
Alabama will host Austin Peay on Saturday, while Ole Miss will visit Arkansas.
No. 3 Michigan had no trouble in their meeting with Nebraska, winning 34-3. Blake Corum had another strong day for his Heisman trophy campaign for Michigan, rushing for 162 yards and a touchdown. Wolverine quarterback J.J. McCarthy added two touchdown passes in the win. Michigan’s defense held Nebraska to only 146 total yards on offense in an impressive performance.
Michigan looks to continue its undefeated season with a meeting against Illinois on Saturday.
No. 1 Georgia won the SEC East with their win against Mississippi State. Stetson Bennett had 289 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-19 win. Ladd McConkey only had one rush, but he made it count, taking it 70 yards for a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 71 yards and a score, making him both Georgia’s leading rusher and receiver.
Georgia finishes its SEC slate with a visit to Lexington to face Kentucky on Saturday. Mississippi State will host East Tennessee State before their annual Egg Bowl matchup against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.
No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas on the road 17-10. Kendre Miller led the Horned Frogs with 138 yards and a touchdown, while Max Duggan also threw for a touchdown pass. The TCU defense was able to hold the Longhorn rushing offense to just 28 yards, with star running back Bijan Robinson only gaining 2.4 yards per rush. Quinn Ewers did not have much success throwing the ball either, completing less than 50% of his passes and throwing an interception.
The Horned Frogs continue their march to the College Football Playoff with a visit to play Baylor on Saturday.
In other Pac-12 play, No. 13 Utah dominated against Stanford 42-7. USC now leads the conference with a 7-1 record in the conference, while Oregon and Utah both sit at 6-1.
