The fourth week of college football saw strong teams struggle against lower ranked and unranked opposition. While most teams escaped, some such as Oklahoma and Arkansas suffered defeat.
No. 4 Michigan passed its first Big Ten test of the year by defeating Maryland 34-27. Although the Terrapins did score with 45 seconds left to cut the deficit to seven, Colston Loveland recovered an onside kick to seal the win for the Wolverines. J.J. McCarthy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Michigan will play its first road game next week as the team travels to Iowa City for a matchup with the Hawkeyes.
No. 5 Clemson needed double overtime to get past No. 21 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 337 yards and six touchdowns in the loss, while Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei recorded 371 passing yards and five scores.
Clemson will host College Gameday and NC State next week, while the Demon Deacons visit Florida State.
Auburn survived against Missouri in overtime and won 17-14. After a scoreless second half, Anders Carlson’s 39-yard field goal and a Derick Hall fumble recovery won the game for Auburn.
Auburn will play a second game against Tiger opposition while hosting LSU on Saturday. Missouri will host Georgia.
No. 22 Texas fell to Texas Tech in Lubbock with a score of 37-34 in overtime. Hudson Card threw for two touchdowns in the loss but did throw an interception. Red Raider quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 331 yards and two scores, which piloted his team to the win.
Notre Dame recorded its second consecutive win while beating North Carolina in Chapel Hill 45-32. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, while Audric Estime added two more scores on the ground. Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough to secure the win.
Notre Dame is off next week, while North Carolina will host Virginia Tech.
No. 15 Oregon earned a hard-fought win in Pullman by defeating Washington State 44-41. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 428 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. Mase Funa returned an interception for a touchdown and sealed the win for the Ducks.
Oregon will host Stanford on Saturday night, while Washington State hosts California.
No. 10 Arkansas fell to No. 23 Texas A&M in Arlington by losing 23-21. Devon Achane ran for 159 yards and a touchdown in the win, including a 63-yard run. Demani Richardson returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown as well. Cam Little missed a 42-yard field goal off the top of the upright that would have given the Razorbacks the lead.
The Razorbacks will host Alabama Saturday afternoon, while Texas A&M travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State.
No. 3 Ohio State cruised past Wisconsin and won 52-21. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, while Miyan Williams added two rushing touchdowns. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg recorded 14 tackles for the Buckeye defense.
Ohio State hosts Rutgers, who lost to Iowa, on Saturday. Wisconsin will look to rebound against Illinois.
No. 6 Oklahoma fell to Kansas State at home with a score of 41-34. Wildcat quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for one touchdown but ran for four, and he recorded 342 all-purpose yards. Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns, but that was not enough to get past Kansas State.
Oklahoma will look to rebound with a visit to Texas Christian on Saturday, while Kansas State will host Texas Tech.
