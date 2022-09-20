Week 3 of the college football season went smoothly for most ranked teams, with squads in the AP top 25 posting a 20-1 record over unranked opposition. Michigan State was the lone casualty in its visit to Seattle.
No. 6 Oklahoma had no trouble in its visit to Lincoln, beating the Cornhuskers 49-14. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Eric Gray recorded 113 yards on the ground along with two scores. Brent Venables’ defense sacked Nebraska’s quarterbacks four times in the win.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against Kansas State next week.
No. 25 Oregon achieved a strong win at Autzen Stadium, beating No. 12 Brigham Young 41-20. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers. Nix also ran for three scores in the win.
Oregon will open Pac-12 play by visiting Washington State next week, while BYU hosts Wyoming.
No. 3 Ohio State soundly defeated Toledo 77-21. C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns with an 81% completion percentage, achieving a near-perfect quarterback rating of 99.4. Dallan Hayden added 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The Buckeyes open conference play next week, hosting Wisconsin.
No. 20 Ole Miss earned a shutout win in Atlanta, defeating Georgia Tech 42-0. Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley each ran for two scores. The Rebel defense only allowed 53 rushing yards and a 33% third down conversion percentage.
Ole Miss hosts Tulsa on Saturday, while Georgia Tech travels to face Central Florida.
No. 22 Penn State won its matchup with Auburn 41-12. Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton ran for 124 yards and two scores, including a 54-yard touchdown run. Auburn turned the ball over four times in the loss.
Penn State will host Central Michigan next week, while Auburn begins its SEC schedule against Missouri.
Washington defeated No. 11 Michigan State by a score of 39-28. Indiana transfer Michael Penix threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns in the win. The Spartans only ran for 42 yards, averaging 1.4 yards per carry.
The Huskies meet Stanford in a conference matchup on Saturday, while Michigan State opens its Big Ten schedule against Minnesota.
No. 1 Georgia made a statement in its visit to Columbia, defeating South Carolina 48-7. Stetson Bennett threw for 284 yards and two scores while also adding a touchdown with his legs. Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions in the loss.
The Bulldogs meet Kent State on Saturday afternoon, while the Gamecocks face Charlotte.
Notre Dame won its first game of the season, beating California 24-17. Drew Pyne threw for two touchdowns, while Audric Estime added a score on the ground. The Golden Bears were held to only converting 27% of their third down attempts.
The Irish travel to Chapel Hill to meet North Carolina next week.
LSU earned a comeback win over Mississippi State. The Tigers, down by 13 at one point, came back thanks to a strong performance from Jayden Daniels. He threw for 210 yards and a score while also avoiding any turnovers. He also ran for 93 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State was held to 75 rushing yards.
The Tigers host New Mexico in their next contest.
No. 24 Texas A&M won at home against Miami (FL) by a score of 17-9. The Aggies held Miami to a 36% third down conversion rate while also winning the turnover battle. Max Johnson earned his first win as a starter for the Aggies.
Texas A&M will meet Arkansas in Dallas next week.
