Michigan and Utah earned strong wins at home, defeating Penn State and USC respectively. Only two teams in the top 25, James Madison and Kansas, lost to unranked teams. However, there was plenty of movement in the rankings with TCU, Syracuse, Utah and Illinois each gaining at least four places.
No. 5 Michigan got off to a slow start but eventually soundly defeated No. 10 Penn State, winning 41-17. Although Michigan was only ahead by two points at halftime, two Donovan Edwards rushing touchdowns and a Blake Corum 61-yard score gave Michigan a comfortable win. Edwards and Corum were part of a rushing unit that recorded 418 yards.
Michigan will enjoy a week off before their rivalry game against Michigan State, while Penn State looks to rebound in their annual White Out game against Minnesota.
No. 9 Ole Miss survived at home against Auburn, winning 48-34. The Rebels ran for 448 yards together, with Judkins, Evans and Dart all clearing the 100-yard mark. Dart also threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
The Rebels look to continue their undefeated season as they travel to Baton Rouge to face Louisiana State.
No. 13 Texas Christian won a shootout against No. 8 Oklahoma state in double overtime, winning 43-40. Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while Kendre Miller added two scores on the ground. Spencer Sanders threw for 245 yards, but it was not enough for the Sooners to get a win in Fort Worth.
Texas Christian will continue their march towards a Big XII championship when they host Kansas State on Saturday night.
LSU rebounded by beating Florida in the Swamp, winning 45-35. Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while also running for three more touchdowns. Micah Baskerville led the defensive unit for LSU with 11 tackles.
No. 4 Clemson survived their visit to Tallahassee, winning 34-28 against Florida State. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Will Shipley added 121 yards on the ground. Shipley also returned a kickoff for 69 yards. While Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, he also lost a fumble, which was the only turnover throughout the contest.
Clemson will host fellow undefeated team Syracuse, who vaulted to No. 14 in the Ap after beating NC State at home on Saturday.
No. 20 Utah won a close matchup at home against No. 7 Southern California 43-42. Cameron Rising threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns along with the game winning two-point conversion. Although Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns, the Trojans still suffered their first loss of the season.
Both the Utes and Trojans have the week off. Utah will travel to Washington State on the 27th, while USC will go on the road to play Arizona on the 29th.
Stanford earned their first FBS win of the year by upsetting Notre Dame on the road, winning 16-14. Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 288 yards, while running back Casey Filkins gained 91 rushing yards. The Fighting Irish offense was dreadful on third down, only reaching the line to gain 25% of the time.
Notre Dame looks to right the ship against UNLV on Saturday, and Stanford looks to carry their positive momentum into their meeting with Arizona State.
