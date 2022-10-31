No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 16 Syracuse and No. 20 Cincinnati all fell to unranked opposition on Saturday. No. 9 Oklahoma State was another top-25 casualty and was blown out by No. 22 Kansas State.
No. 1 Georgia comfortably defeated Florida in Jacksonville with a final score of 42-20. Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Daijun Edwards added 106 rushing yards and two scores. Georgia’s defense played strong in the win by holding the Gators to 100 rushing yards and a 25% third down conversion rate. Although Georgia turned the ball over three times, it did not prove costly.
Georgia will host No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday in a game which will most likely determine the SEC East champion and No. 1 team.
No. 2 Ohio State pulled away late against No. 13 Penn State to win 44-31. C.J. Stroud threw for 354 yards and a touchdown while also avoiding any turnovers. Marvin Harrison had a strong day and caught 10 passes for 185 yards in the win. On the defensive end, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg recorded 15 total tackles, while the team totaled three sacks on Sean Clifford.
The Buckeyes travel to Evanston next week to meet a struggling Northwestern team.
No. 4 Michigan handily won the Paul Bunyan trophy by defeating Michigan State 29-7. On 33 carries, Michigan back Blake Corum ran for 177 yards and a touchdown. The Wolverine defense recorded two sacks and an interception while also holding Michigan State to 252 total yards in the victory.
Michigan looks to continue its undefeated season next week when they visit Rutgers.
No. 7 Texas Christian survived their visit to Morgantown and emerged victorious over West Virginia 41-31. Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, while both Kendre Miller and Emani Bailey added touchdowns on the ground. Mountaineer quarterback JT Daniels threw for 275 yards and two scores, but that was not enough to mount the upset.
TCU will meet Texas Tech on Saturday, who is coming off a loss to Baylor.
No. 15 Mississippi survived against Texas A&M and won 31-28. Although Jaxson Dart only threw for 140 yards, he did score three touchdowns for Ole Miss. Quinshon Judkins had a career day, rushing for 205 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Connor Weigman led the Aggies to their highest point total of the season by throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. The performance was not enough to achieve the upset at home.
Although the Rebels only have one loss on the season and control their own destiny in the SEC West, they still must face Alabama in two weeks.
Notre Dame upset No. 16 Syracuse on the road by taking down the Orange 41-24. Irish back Audric Estime was the best offensive producer for his team, scoring twice in his 123-yard day. The Irish set the tone for the game early, with Brandon Joseph returning an interception for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Notre Dame looks to mount an upset against No. 5 Clemson at home on Saturday. Clemson, who is still undefeated on the year, was off this week.
In what may potentially be the ugliest game of the year, Miami took four overtimes to defeat Virginia in Charlottesville with a final score of 14-12. Regulation ended 6-6, and both teams kicked field goals in each of the first two overtimes. Both teams failed their two-point conversion attempts in the third overtime before a Jake Garcia run lifted Miami to the win. Both Andres Borregales for Miami and Will Bettridge for Virginia were perfect on the afternoon.
