No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan both easily won their conferences over LSU and Purdue respectively. No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC were upset in their meetings, but the Horned Frogs were still able to hold on to a playoff spot.
No. 4 USC lost its chance at the College Football Playoff in a loss to No. 11 Utah 47-24. The Utes won the Pac-12 thanks to the play of quarterback Cam Rising, who threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Quinden Jackson’s performance also contributed to the win, as he ran for 105 yards and two scores. An injured Caleb Williams threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, still remaining in contention for the Heisman Trophy.
With the win, Utah earns qualification to the Rose Bowl where it will meet Penn State. USC will play in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.
No. 10 Kansas State handed No. 3 TCU its first loss of the season in overtime, 31-28. TCU quarterback Max Duggan had a stellar performance despite the loss, accounting for 361 total yards and two touchdowns, including leading an 80-yard touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter. In overtime, Kansas State’s defense held TCU scoreless with a goal-line stand, allowing kicker Ty Zentner the opportunity to win the game, and the Big XII, with a 31-yard field goal.
Despite the loss, TCU still qualified for the College Football Playoff, while Kansas State earned the Big XII’s bid to the Sugar Bowl, where it will meet Alabama.
No. 1 Georgia won the SEC with a 50-30 win over No. 14 LSU. The Bulldogs opened the scoring by returning a blocked 32-yard field goal 96 yards for a touchdown. Stetson Bennett added to the scoring with four touchdowns in a 274-yard performance. Although LSU’s quarterbacks set an SEC Championship record with 502 passing yards, the Tigers could still not get within reach of Georgia.
Georgia earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff and will face Ohio State in Atlanta. LSU will meet Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
No. 18 Tulane won the AAC Championship with a home win over UCF by a score of 45-28. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Running back Tyjae Spears ran for 199 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. The Green Wave’s defense also played well, holding UCF to 3 yards per rush and a third down percentage of 26%.
With the win, Tulane earned the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl slot and will face USC in the Cotton Bowl. UCF will play Duke in the Military Bowl in Annapolis.
No. 2 Michigan cruised to a Big Ten Championship with a 43-22 win over Purdue. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards averaged 7.4 yards per carry in a 185-yard day while also scoring a touchdown. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdowns in the win, with Ronnie Bell, Luke Schoonmaker and Colston Loveland each earning a touchdown reception.
Michigan will meet TCU in Glendale, Arizona in the other playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve.
No. 9 Clemson earned an ACC Championship with a 39-10 win over No. 23 North Carolina. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney moved to backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after just two drives, and doing so led to great success.
Klubnik threw for 279 yards and a touchdown in relief, powering the Clemson offense. Klubnik, Shipley and Mafah each ran for a score as well. Drake Maye threw two interceptions for North Carolina in the loss.
Clemson will travel to the Orange Bowl to play Tennessee, while North Carolina will go to San Diego for a meeting with Oregon.
In other bowl assignments, Florida will face Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, while Iowa and Kentucky meet for a second consecutive year, this time contesting in the Music City Bowl.
