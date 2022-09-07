Though the opening week of the college football season normally features Power 5 teams facing lower opposition, Week 1 did not disappoint.
Florida State narrowly survived by blocking an extra point against LSU winning 24-23. LSU had driven 99 yards in less than two minutes following a Seminole fumble before attempting what would have been the game-tying extra point.
Florida State will enjoy a week off while LSU faces fellow Baton Rouge opponent Southern on Saturday.
No. 3 Georgia handily defeated No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta by a score of 49-3. Georgia quarterback and National Championship Offensive MVP Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Auburn transfer Bo Nix threw two interceptions for the Ducks.
Georgia meets Samford on Saturday while Oregon receives a visit from Eastern Washington.
No. 2 Ohio State enjoyed a strong defensive performance against No. 5 Notre Dame earning a 21-10 victory. C.J. Stroud threw for two touchdowns in the win while new Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner struggled in his debut throwing for 177 yards.
The Buckeyes play Arkansas State on Saturday while the Irish look to rebound against Marshall.
In his first game in charge, new head coach Brent Venables had no trouble leading No. 9 Oklahoma past Texas-El Paso winning 45-13. Venables’ defense was strong in the victory, holding the Miners to 0.9 yards per rushing attempt and a 33% conversion rate on third down.
The Sooners host Kent State on Saturday who are coming off of a loss to Washington.
No. 8 Michigan rolled past Colorado State with a 51-7 win. As was head coach Jim Harbaugh’s plan, the quarterback battle is still ongoing. Cade McNamara started against the Rams throwing for one touchdown with a 50% completion.
J.J. McCarthy will start for the Wolverines when they meet Hawaii on Saturday night.
No. 13 NC State survived a scare from East Carolina coming away with a 21-20 win. East Carolina missed what would have been a game-tying extra point with three minutes to go before missing a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds.
The Wolfpack hosts Charleston Southern this week.
No. 7 Utah fell to Florida in Gainesville by a score of 29-26. The Utes had an opportunity to score at the end of the game, but with 17 seconds left, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising’s pass was intercepted by Florida defender Amari Burney which sealed the win.
Florida meets No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night while Utah welcomes San Diego State.
No. 19 Arkansas earned a hard-fought seven point win over the 2021 playoff participant No. 23 Cincinnati at home. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more recording a combined 285 yards between his arm and his legs.
The Razorbacks host South Carolina on Saturday in an SEC contest.
On Monday night, No. 4 Clemson survived early setbacks to handily defeat Georgia Tech by a score of 41-10. The Clemson defense was still strong after losing Venables holding Georgia Tech to a 13% conversion rate on third down and forcing an interception.
Clemson will hold its home opener on Saturday against Furman.
