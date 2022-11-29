No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Clemson were both upset on Saturday, ending College Football Playoff hopes for both teams. The losses do provide an easier path for Ohio State to earn a position, although the Buckeyes still need a game to break their way.
No. 1 Georgia overcame a slow start to defeat Georgia Tech 37-14 in Athens. Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for two touchdowns, while Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton each added scores on the ground. On the defensive side of the ball, the Georgia defense combined for four sacks while also holding the Yellow Jackets to 40 rushing yards.
No. 5 LSU were upset by Texas A&M in College Station 38-23. Devon Achane led the offensive production for the Aggies, rushing for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Conner Weigman added 155 passing yards and two touchdowns in the air. For LSU, Jaden Daniels threw for 189 yards and ran for 84 yards, but the Texas A&M defense kept Daniels out of the end zone.
Georgia and LSU will meet on Saturday in Atlanta to contest the SEC Championship. Georgia is nearly assured of a playoff spot even with a loss, while Texas A&M’s upset win marks the end of LSU’s playoff hopes.
No. 3 Michigan soundly defeated No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus. Although Wolverine quarterback J.J. McCarthy only completed 50% of his passes, he still managed to throw for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Donovan Edwards had a strong performance on the ground for Michigan, rushing for 216 yards and two scores, including an 85-yard touchdown run. Although Ohio State held a 20-17 lead at halftime, Michigan finished the game on a 28-3 run to cement its second consecutive win against the Buckeyes.
Michigan earned a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with the win and will face Purdue, who qualified by winning their game against Indiana. Ohio State will now need outside help for qualification in the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Texas Christian handled business against Iowa State, winning 62-14. Max Duggan threw for 212 yards and three scores, while Kendre Miller added two rushing touchdowns. Josh Newton and Millard Bradford each returned an interception for a touchdown as part of a passing defense that held the Cyclones to only 171 yards in the air.
TCU will meet Kansas State in the Big XII Championship game after Kansas State’s win over in-state rival Kansas Saturday night. College Gameday will air live from Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning.
No. 6 USC defeated No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27. Caleb Williams had a day to remember, combining for 267 yards and four touchdowns on the night. Austin Jones added 154 rushing yards in the win. Drew Pyne had an outstanding day for the Irish, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns, but the performance was not enough to pull off the upset.
USC will hope to avenge a loss against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday night. The Utes defeated Colorado on Saturday to earn their spot in the championship game.
No. 8 Clemson fell to South Carolina 31-30 at home. Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler backed up his performance against Tennessee last week by throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns, pushing the South Carolina offense to 31 points. The Gamecocks also had help on special teams, with punter Kai Kroeger placing three punts inside the five. The special teams unit also recovered two fumbles, one of which sealed the game for South Carolina.
The Tigers will meet North Carolina in the ACC Championship game on Saturday night. North Carolina also suffered a home loss, losing to NC State in double overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.