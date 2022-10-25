Only one ranked team fell to an unranked opponent this week, and that was No. 7 Ole Miss, who faced a tough road trip. Others, such as No. 5 Clemson and No. 21 Cincinnati, faced strong challenges from lower opponents but were able to achieve victories.
No. 5 Clemson struggled against No. 14 Syracuse but was able to achieve a 27-21 win. Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney decided to move to his backup quarterback, Cade Klubnik, due to two DJ Uiagalelei turnovers. Clemson running back Will Shipley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Star Syracuse running back Sean Tucker only rushed for 54 yards in the loss.
Clemson enjoys a week off before traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. Notre Dame will visit the Carrier Dome this Saturday as Syracuse looks to rebound against a relatively weak Fighting Irish team.
LSU upset No. 7 Mississippi and stormed back from an early 14-point deficit to win 45-20. Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels combined for five touchdowns with three coming in the running game. For the Rebels, Jaxson Dart threw for 284 yards and one interception, but he was unable to find the end zone.
Ole Miss will visit Texas A&M next week, while LSU will be idle.
No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas in a shootout and won 41-34. Quinn Ewers did not have a good afternoon. He completed only 39% of his passes and turned the ball over three times. On the other side of the ball, Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
The Cowboys face a tough trip to Manhattan next week to take on Kansas State, while the Longhorns have a week to rest before they visit the Wildcats themselves.
In their annual white out game, No. 16 Penn State soundly defeated Minnesota 45-17. Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while freshman back Nicholas Singleton added two scores in the running game. Minnesota’s offense was extremely poor on third down and only achieved a 15% conversion rate.
Penn State hosts No. 2 Ohio State next week, who is coming off a strong performance against Iowa. Minnesota hosts Rutgers on Saturday.
No. 10 Oregon earned a home win against No. 9 UCLA with a score of 45-30. Bo Nix had a career day and threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The running game for Oregon combined for 262 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per rush. Bruin running back Zach Charbonnet ran for 151 yards and a score, but it was not enough to push his team to the victory.
Oregon looks to continue their march towards the Pac-12 Championship game with a visit to California. UCLA hosts Stanford on Saturday night.
No. 21 Cincinnati held on to win against Southern Methodist with a score of 29-27. Charles McClelland had a strong day for the Bearcats by rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive end, linebacker Ivan Pace got two sacks among his nine total tackles in the game. Defensive back Arquon Bush earned the game’s only turnover by intercepting a Tanner Mordecai pass.
No. 6 Alabama had no trouble with No. 24 Mississippi State and won 30-6. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for 249 yards and two scores, with both Jojo Earle and Traeshon Holden catching touchdown passes. On the last play from scrimmage in the game, a Jo’quavious Marks run gave Mississippi State their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.