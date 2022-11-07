Both No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama failed tough road tests on Saturday night. Along with No. 1 Tennessee’s loss to No. 3 Georgia and winning efforts by No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon, large shake ups to the CFP rankings are expected on Tuesday.
No. 7 Texas Christian survived some trouble at home and got by Texas Tech 34-24. Derius Davis opened the scoring for TCU by returning a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. He would gain a receiving touchdown as well. Kendre Miller ran for 158 yards and a score. The Horned Frogs came back from a four-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter by scoring three unanswered touchdowns, which would seal the win.
TCU will face its possibly toughest test yet when it travels to Austin to face Texas on Saturday.
No. 2 Ohio State won a windy game in the Windy City over Northwestern 21-7. C.J. Stroud had a relatively poor game for the Buckeyes due to adverse conditions and only threw for 76 yards with a completion percentage of 38%. Miyan Williams picked up the slack for the Buckeyes by rushing for 111 yards and two scores. Northwestern played well in the game but not well enough to topple the Buckeyes.
Ohio State looks to continue their unbeaten season on Saturday as they host Indiana.
Bo Nix continued his Heisman campaign in a strong team win as No. 8 Oregon cruised past Colorado 49-10. Nix threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown as well. Bucky Irving threw for a touchdown as well as rushing for 120 yards in the win.
The Ducks host Washington in a rivalry game on Saturday. Washington is coming off a win against Oregon State and will most likely enter the Top 25 on Tuesday.
No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 10 Louisiana State on a Saturday night in Death Valley by losing in overtime 32-31. Down three with less than a minute to go, Will Reichard hit a 46-yard field goal to send the game past the 60 minutes. Alabama got the ball first and took seven plays to get a touchdown, and after which they made the extra point. On LSU’s first play, Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards for the score. Tigers coach Brian Kelly made a gutsy move to go for two, and the decision worked as Daniels found Mason Taylor for the two-point conversion and the win.
LSU, now in the lead in the SEC West, visits Arkansas on Saturday, while the Crimson Tide looks to rebound in their visit to Oxford to face No. 11 Mississippi.
No. 4 Clemson lost handily in their trip to South Bend, as Notre Dame won 35-14. The Irish had all the momentum, which started from a Prince Kollie touchdown due to a blocked punt. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney tried playing both quarterbacks in the game, but neither found success. Notre Dame ran for 263 yards in the win and averaged 5.6 yards per rush against what is considered a great run defense. On the other side of the ball, the Fighting Irish held Clemson to only 90 yards on the ground.
Clemson looks to rebound against Louisville on Saturday, while Notre Dame will play Navy in Baltimore.
Air Force won its first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016 by defeating Army 13-7. The Falcon defense held Army to only 145 total yards in the win. Air Force had more possession, which is always important in games between service academies. They used this possession to run for 226 yards.
Air Force, now bowl-eligible, faces New Mexico on Saturday, while Army will play Troy.
