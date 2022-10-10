This week was Alabama’s turn to struggle to a win as the No. 1 team in the country. Although only two ranked teams fell to unranked opponents, many top teams, including the Crimson Tide, had to earn their wins in tight games.
No. 1 Alabama struggled against unranked Texas A&M but was able to win 24-20. Filling in for injured Alabama starter Bryce Young, backup Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns and one interception, accounting for a combined 194 yards between the air and the ground. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs added 154 rushing yards. The Alabama defense was able to hold the Aggies to 70 rushing yards but still needed to make a goal-line stop on the last play to secure the win.
Alabama will travel to Knoxville to meet Tennessee on Saturday, while Texas A&M has this weekend off.
No. 2 Georgia had no trouble with Auburn, earning a 42-10 win. Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 208 yards in the win. The Auburn offense was only able to muster a total of 258 yards of offense while only converting 29% of their third down attempts.
Georgia will host Vanderbilt on Saturday as the new No. 1 team in the country.
Texas dominated Oklahoma, achieving a 49-0 shutout in the Red River Showdown. Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four scores, while running back Bijan Robinson added 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Five different players threw a pass for Brent Venables’ offense, but the quintet only totaled 39 passing yards.
Oklahoma will look to bounce back after three straight defeats when they meet Kansas, while Texas hosts Iowa State.
No. 3 Ohio State had a smooth trip to East Lansing, earning a comfortable 49-20 victory over Michigan State. Buckeye quarterback and Heisman trophy candidate CJ Stroud threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns in the win. The Spartan offense was largely ineffective, rushing for only seven yards compared to Ohio State’s 237 yards on the ground.
Ohio State is idle this Saturday. Michigan State will host Wisconsin.
No. 5 Clemson survived a tough start in its matchup with Boston College but won 31-3. Tiger quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 188 yards but failed to score.
Clemson travels to Tallahassee to meet Florida State on Saturday night.
No. 13 Kentucky fell for a second straight week, losing to South Carolina 24-14. Wildcat running back Chris Rodriguez ran for 126 yards in the loss. Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, while Marshawn Lloyd and Jalen Brooks each added a score on the ground.
Kentucky will look to rebound against Mississippi State on Saturday, while South Carolina enjoys a week off.
No. 9 Ole Miss survived a slow start to win against Vanderbilt 52-28. Although he threw two interceptions, Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns and 448 yards in a strong performance. Commodore quarterback AJ Swann threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and Ray Davis added 105 yards and a score on the ground.
The Rebels will meet Auburn on Saturday in Oxford.
No. 23 Mississippi State blew past Arkansas, winning 40-17. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers had a strong performance in Mike Leach’s air raid offense, throwing for 395 yards and two scores. Running back Dillon Johnson added 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jackie Matthews and Emmanuel Forbes each caught an interception for the Bulldog defense.
Six SEC teams remain in the AP top 25 poll, with only LSU falling out.
