With Texas set to join the SEC in less than a year, the Week 2 rematch of the Longhorns and Alabama was sure to be the marquee game to tune into this past weekend.
Here is a recap of that game, and some others from Week 2 of college football.
Trouble in Tuscaloosa
Entering the fourth quarter of the highly touted matchup, Nick Saban and Alabama found themselves up 16-13, just 15 more minutes and the Tide would avoid what could have possibly been a troublesome storyline.
Enter Quinn Ewers, the redshirt sophomore with frankly more questions than answers surrounding his game. Answers were made as Ewers went 24-of-38 with just under 350 yards, and three touchdowns.
The Longhorns rallied and didn't look back, beating their first top-three AP Poll ranked team in 15 years, jumping right into the playoff conversation. With Ewers finally stepping into his own, this could finally be the year Texas begins to pull it back together.
Ole Miss survives Tulane scare
Even with star quarterback Michael Pratt taking a seat on the bench for the weekend after taking a big hit last weekend, the Green Wave were looking to play spoiler against a red-hot Ole Miss offense.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Dart had different plans for the weekend, accumulating 308 total yards with two touchdowns.
“We didn’t flinch,” Dart said. “We didn’t hesitate. We knew that we were going to figure it out. Obviously, we expected to win. Morale moving forward is definitely high because we know if we have a bad quarter or a bad drive, we’re going to be able to rebound.”
The Tar Heels survive
Appalachian State has become infamous for going on the road and upsetting big-time schools, they did it to Texas A&M last year, and were looking to do even more damage to Mack Brown’s UNC squad.
While North Carolina continued to make strides offensively, the Mountaineers wouldn’t quit, grabbing back the lead on three different occasions after halftime.
Running back Nate Noel ran for 127 yards, scoring two touchdowns, while UNC running back Omarion Hampton matched with 234 rushing yards of his own.
Even with all of the resistance, the No. 20 ranked Tar Heels were able to hold on, winning 40-34 in double-overtime off of a big fourth down stop by the defense.
Down goes A&M
The writing is on the wall for Texas A&M. After finishing with a record of 5-7, missing bowl season entirely. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies desperately needed to make a statement this season.
If the Aggies were looking to set any type of tone, it was not going to be found this week as they crumbled 48-33 to the Miami Hurricanes.
The star of the game was Tyler Van Dyke, who threw a whopping five touchdowns, gaining 374 yards through the air.
“We made plays in all three phases,” Fisher said. “But we gave plays up in all three phases.”
A&M falls to 1-1 on the season and out of the top 25, with Miami bumping up to 2-0, and No. 22 on the rankings.
Fickell and Wisconsin fall at home
Wisconsin was a team this offseason that was eager to make some noise. After landing head coach Luke Fickell out of Cincinnati and sixth-year quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the expectations were high in Madison.
Washington State had other reservations of their own, racing out to a 24-6 lead at the half. After forcing three fumbles and only allowing scores through field goals, the Badgers finally broke through.
Unfortunately for Wisconsin, even with them itching within two, it wouldn't be enough, as Washington State stole a 31-22 victory in their most pivotal season since joining the PAC-12.
“We’re fighting, and even as college football is changing,” Head coach Jake Dickert said. “We’re still getting pretty good results.”
