Week three of college football featured a lot of almost upsets and struggles from the traditional top teams.
After losing at home to Texas, Nick Saban decided to bring the Jalen Milroe era at Alabama to an abrupt stop. Instead, the Tide drew their hand with sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner, who transferred in from Notre Dame this offseason, to lead the team on against South Florida.
Buchner started his tenure with five drives and five punts, completing only 5-of-14 pass attempts. He totaled only 45 yards on the day before being benched around the end of the first half for Ty Simpson.
The Tide found themselves tied 3-3 going into the half before finally breaking past the white line at the 4:35 mark in the third quarter. Ty Simpson, who started the season on the depth chart as the third-string, finished the game with 73 air yards on only five completions.
Alabama escaped Tampa with a 17-3 victory and 2-1 on the year. Saban has already hit his third quarterback in the same amount of games as things on the offense look more shaky by the week. The Tide welcomes Ole Miss next week in what should be a big-time in-conference matchup.
Bulldogs squeak past Gamecocks
Kirby Smart found himself in some first-half trouble earlier in the afternoon, down to South Carolina 14-3 going into halftime, but Smart and his squad were ready for the adversity.
“I was pretty excited at halftime,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I knew we would find out what kind of team we have.”
Smart must've been pleased with how the Bulldogs fought back, as they completely shut down Spencer Rattler and the Gamecock offense with zero points allowed the entire second half. Rattler himself quickly fell back to earth, going 6-of-24 and two interceptions to go with.
Holding the opposition to 129 yards in the final two quarters, the Bulldogs were able to battle back, grabbing the gritty win at home 24-14 and moving to 3-0 on the season.
Madness in Missouri
Kansas State came into Saturday ranked No. 15 against an unranked Mizzou in a game that was fully committed to the dramatics.
After marching down the field all the way to the Wildcat 40-yard line, Missouri’s coaching staff unexplainably lost track of time, calling for a delay of game on the offense.
“We took the penalty to make it more dramatic,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “This is all for TV anyway. This was in the script.”
Script or not, this game had all the qualities of a classic as Missouri entered the fourth quarter down 24-17. Kansas State had multiple opportunities late to close the game out, but failed to convert on third and short on two different occasions.
The Tigers tied the game back up at 27 after a big time reception from wide receiver Luther Burden III, who finished the contest with 114 yards and seven receptions paired with two touchdowns.
The game clock sat still at 0:03. What would have been a 56-yard kick turned into a 61-yard field goal attempt due to the delay of game penalty. The game rested on the shoulders of kicker Harrison Mevis.
Mevis delivered, as the ball just passed over the crossbars. The stands immediately began to empty, as Mizzou officially grabbed the big-time upset win over the Wildcats 30-27. Missouri is now 3-0 to start their 2023 season.
LSU Finds its Groove
After dropping a brutal season opener to the Seminoles, Brian Kelly’s team quickly found themselves under a handful of pressure.
The Tigers have Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels around to help lead the charge for the LSU offense, and lead their charge he did.
Going 30-of-34 on the day, Daniels shined both his arm and his legs totaling 425 yards, with 361 coming from the air. The numbers wouldn’t have appeared the way they were without receiver Malik Nabers setting a career-high with 239 receiving yards.
“Daniels and Nabers hooking up to the level that we’ve always wanted to see, we saw that (Saturday) and that’s certainly fun,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “If that continues to show itself, we’re a pretty good football team.”
The Tigers appear to be hitting their stride as a team, preseason All-American Harold Perkins and the rest of the defense combined for four sacks. With Arkansas next on deck, LSU is looking to run the table to earn their shot at a playoff spot.
Game for the ages in Boulder
College Gameday took a visit to Boulder, Colorado, for the first time since 1996, checking in on Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, who would be facing off against in-state rivals Colorado State.
The rivalry led to tempers flaring. Standout transfer Travis Hunter fell victim to a late hit in the third quarter, which had him sidelined the rest of the night. Even quarterback Shedeur Sanders received a penalty poking at defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara’s face mask. This would spark a targeting penalty which ultimately disqualified Kamara later in overtime.
The game itself, to go along with the drama, was thrilling. No. 19 ranked Colorado found themselves struggling, neck deep into second overtime versus an unranked Colorado State team, until Sanders delivered the go-ahead strike to Michael Harrison.
After the completed 2-point conversion, the Buffaloes defense got the chance to close it out. On fourth and very long, Trevor Woods reeled in the game-winning interception, shutting down the chance at any upset and keeping the dream in Boulder alive.
Colorado State battled the whole way, maintaining a lead all the way up until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Even with all odds going against them, the Rams held their own.
On the other sideline, Sanders and his squad kept on marching. They find themselves 3-0 with one of the biggest matchups in recent memory on tap for next week against No. 10 Oregon.
“We showed that we have no surrender or give-up in us,” head coach Sanders said. “They never doubted themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.