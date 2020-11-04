Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas, the Daily Beacon talked with the Arkansas Travelers’ Sports Editor Robert Stewart. Stewart broke down the Razorbacks and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What is both the injury and the COVID-19 situation right now at Arkansas?
Answer: “Not super transparent on the COVID front, so we don’t know too much in terms of that. As far as injuries go, right before the (Texas) A&M game last week they had a bye week, so I’m pretty sure the Razorbacks are going to be as healthy, if not the healthiest they’ve been all season. You had Bumper Pool come back from a couple broken ribs last week. You had Martaveous Brown, a cornerback, come back after several weeks out. Hudson Clark stepped up and really shined in his absence. Was notified that he’d be put on scholarship in the future. The secondary and the defense is really looking better. … We’re talking about a healthy Razorback team this week.”
Q: What has Sam Pittman been able to do to make such quick and drastic improvements?
A: “Honestly, I think Chad Morris, I don’t think he ever had that locker room. I don’t know what it is about Sam Pittman, it seems that he’s a very very genuine person, whatever it is about him has obviously made an immediate impact. We’re talking about two wins through the halfway point in the season and both of Chad Morris’ seasons they won two games both times, and won zero SEC games during his tenure. You have two wins already in the Southeastern Conference in the Pittman era and if it weren’t for a questionable call you might be talking about three wins and a ranked win at Auburn. So he has the locker room. I don’t know what he’s done but whatever it is has obviously made a very very big impact early on. The guys seems to want to play for him, and it’s showing.”
Q: What is the biggest weakness of this Arkansas team right now?
A: “I think it’s consistency. You’ve seen flashes of greatness from every side of the ball. Feleipe Franks had a really good game against the Aggies throwing three touchdowns. It isn’t his first three touchdown game this year, so he’s shown he can lead this offense in an effective manner. The running game has shown life the last few weeks. Rakeen Boyd has touchdowns in the last two games. … The offense has been functional. We’ve seen that. We’ve seen what the defense can do. In terms of weakness, its consistency and I will say special teams has been a trouble to this point. You had a blocked punt against Auburn that turned into a Tiger touchdown. Obviously, that was a very close game, one possession.”
Q: What has been the key to the turnaround under defensive coordinator Barry Odom?
A: “A lot of people were questioning the hire because he was mediocre at best with Missouri when he was their head coach. But when you look back even further, 2015 I think, when he was their defensive coordinator I think they had the ninth best defense in the nation. He is back in, I guess, his natural habitat as a defensive coordinator and it is showing. As far as personnel goes, the roster turnover from last year to this year isn’t very different. Pittman every single press conference speaks incredibly highly of his coaching staff and he’s exactly right.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Arkansas can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “Feleipe Franks has been really strong throwing the ball recently. You have a two headed rushing attack with Rakeem Boyd and Trelon Smith. Smith, when Boyd was out against Auburn, he had like 160 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, so Boyd can give you 15-20 carries, get you over 100 yards but don’t be surprised if Trelon Smith comes out of the backfield and gets the ball 10 different times. … I’m going to say rushing with two different guys and maybe a bunch of designed quarterback runs between Franks and Boyd or Franks and Smith. There were a lot of option plays in the Texas A&M game, and I think you’ll see those again against Tennessee.”
Q: What’s the biggest key to the game for Arkansas?
A: “We have seen slow starts offensively this year. I think in the Auburn game, Arkansas punted on the first five possessions. If you’re looking for a key to the game, the Razorbacks are going to have to start fast. The Vols could take advantage if the Hogs don’t put up points early in this one. I think scoring on the first drive against the Aggies was the first time they’ve done so all season.”