Tennessee running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright were the stars of last year’s backfield.
With quarterback Hendon Hooker controlling the skies, Wright and Small barrelled through the ground, rushing for a combined 1,609 yards and 23 touchdowns. While Tennessee was known for its passing with the SEC Offensive Player of the Year behind center, the Vols’ offense revolved around its backs.
However, the duo has been sidelined with injuries for much of spring practice. Wright has been limited and Small has been out after receiving shoulder surgery in the offseason.
Their absences have allowed room for younger, unproven running backs Dylan Sampson and DeSean Bishop to shine this spring, further strengthening the depth of the group. The pair each scored a touchdown in the Vols’ last scrimmage.
Their first impressions have only been reinforced as the spring nears an end. Head coach Josh Heupel was especially impressed with the production of the room.
“I thought the running backs as a group did some really positive things,” Heupel said. “Dylan Sampson made some people miss, did a great job pressing double teams. Cam Seldon did a really nice job running the football, good job taking care of it. DeSean Bishop. There were a lot of really good things from that running back room in particular.”
Sampson is the most proven of the group, rushing for 411 and six scores, while Bishop and Seldon are freshmen just settling into the program.
On numerous occasions, Sampson showed off his explosiveness and ability to make it to the second level. With a year under his belt, he is looking for an opportunity to show more of what he is capable of for the betterment of the team.
"I feel like with my progression, they might trust me a little more going into my sophomore year,” Sampson said. “But I believe this is a good thing for our running back room. You don't ever want to be short or limited on running backs. Last year we were a little short, but we were all able to get through that season. Jabari Small did get banged up a few times, but we got a healthy running back room coming into the fall and it's going to be really dangerous. We all compliment and help each other."
Like last year, Sampson will likely have the highest production outside of Small and Wright. He impressed last year and running backs coach Jerry Mack has seen him achieve another level this spring.
“It’s like night and day,” Mack said of Sampson’s progress. “We knew from a protection stand point he had to come a long ways and continue to grow. You see right now where his eyes are from a progression standpoint. The physicality and power that he has because he’s put on some weight. All of that stuff, getting thrown into the fire last year helped him develop and grow. When you look at him he’s probably further ahead than anyone we have had going into year two.”
Given the pace that the Vols’ offense runs at, having multiple running backs on standby ready to produce is a must. That’s where Seldon and Bishop come in.
Seldon could prove to be a dynamic back with roots as a receiver, coming into Knoxville as a receiver. Bishop has excelled as a downhill runner that is dangerous when he gets in space due to his physicality and ability to break tackles.
“You approach it right now in the spring where you are trying to figure out what DeSean Bishop does well, what does Cam Seldon do well,” Mack said. “So now it is time to implement those guys in the course of your offense, schematically wise, like can a guy like Cameron Seldon catch the ball extremely well in the backfield? Is there a place for him within our offense?"
Whether or not the freshman pair receives significant reps in the backfield, they will continue to learn their place in the offense on or off the field. Bishop and Seldon’s production this spring and at such an early point in their time on Rocky Top shows that the present and future at the position is very bright.
“Iron sharpens iron and they are going to have a chance to continue to grow and develop,” Mack said. “But they have to understand (that) they have to put pressure on us as coaches to make sure they are doing — what they are supposed to be — to make it harder for me to just say one guy stays in the game, or even these two guys stay in the game.”
