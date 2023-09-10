Aaron Beasley shot out of a cannon, running through the middle of the Austin Peay offensive line untouched. He laid a brutal hit on Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLello
The sack ended an Austin Peay drive in the first quarter. It was also a sign of things to come for Beasley on Saturday night. He finished the 30-13 win in Neyland Stadium with a team-high nine tackles, with eight being solo.
“I was just out there having fun with my guys,” Beasley said. “I was just out there having fun and playing ball. That's all I was really feeling.”
A lot was asked of Beasley on Saturday. With Keenan Pili sidelined for the foreseeable future with an upper-body injury, Beasley was flexing from the mike and will linebacker spots.
That didn’t slow him down, nor stop his aggression. He ripped off two sacks and five of his tackles came at a loss.
Both sacks for Beasley saw run through the Governor offensive line untouched. His defensive line did their job, and Beasley was able to finish off the play.
"Really we were just doing our jobs,” Beasley said. “I know on one of them they went 5-0 and we had five on the line. I was really the free blitzer on that play. The defensive line always does a great job of doing what they're supposed to do, taking the blocks away from me so that I'm able to get to the quarterback.”
Elijah Herring was the other starting linebacker alongside Beasley, but freshman Arion Carter took the field soon after.
When Carter was on the field, he mainly played on the weak side. Beasley played on the weak side when Pili was healthy, but playing on the strong side didn’t hold him back on Saturday.
“I thought he tackled extremely well," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "He was violent. I thought you saw his speed, athleticism on some of his pressures, affected the quarterback. Had a sack, thought he played really well tonight.”
Carter wasn’t the only freshman linebacker to play quality snaps on Saturday. Jeremiah Telander racked up six tackles.
The mark puts the freshman out of Gainesville, Georgia at second-most on the defense.
"He's a dog,” Beasley said of Telander. “I’ve been seeing it since he started ballin'. He can play some ball and he's a dog, so I expect some big things from him."
The second linebacker spot will likely continue to rotate as the season goes on. Telander has made an impression on the coaching staff and Beasley.
Carter offers you raw athleticism and someone who can fly around the field. You also have Herring and Kalib Perry who have been in the system, and are familiar with what it takes to win.
Whatever route the Heupel and the Vols take with the rotation is yet to be seen. Telander made an impression against Austin Peay, so don’t be surprised if he is called on when Tennessee travels to Florida in Week 3.
“A guy that we have great trust in that’s athletic,” Heupel said of Telander. “He’s gonna continue to grow and develop as a young player, but believe that he can play at this level. He got out there and did some really positive things tonight.”
