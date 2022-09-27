For the first time since 2016, Tennessee is ranked inside the top 10. This is the eighth time the Vols have been in the top 10 this century, and it’s their highest ranking since 2006.
Here’s a look at some of Tennessee’s most recent top-10 teams.
2016
Butch Jones gave Vol fans lots of hope in 2016. Coming off a solid team in 2015, Tennessee had a realistic chance of winning the SEC East in 2016.
Led by quarterback Josh Dobbs, the Vols jumped off to a 5-0 start after defeating their three non-conference foes before scoring 38 straight points to come back and win against Florida for the first time since 2004. The Vols then went into Sanford Stadium and beat Georgia on a Hail Mary from Dobbs to Jauan Jennings. The win put Tennessee at No. 9 in the AP Poll.
After the win at Georgia came monumental collapse. The Vols lost to Texas A&M in overtime the next week, sparking a 4-4 finish to the season with losses to unranked South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The Vols had six players drafted to the NFL following this season, including Dobbs, Alvin Kamara and Derek Barnett.
2006
Tennessee started off the 2006 season with a big win over No. 9 Cal before losing in Week 3 to Florida. Tennessee then won five straight games, including a win over No. 10 Georgia and the most recent win against Alabama. The Vols win streak moved them as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll.
Tennessee lost to LSU and Arkansas before losing to Penn State in the Outback bowl.
This Vols team was led by a high-powered offense sparked by quarterback Erik Ainge and running back Arian Foster.
2005
Tennessee entered the 2005 season with its highest ranking of the century at No. 3, but the Vols quickly proved that they were not the top-ranked team that they seemed to be in preseason.
The Vols started off the season barely scraping by UAB before losing to Florida in Week 2. Tennessee had a ranked win over LSU in Week 3, but went on to lose four straight games to plummet down and out of the AP Poll.
Tennessee finished the season 5-6 with just three SEC wins.
2004
Tennessee put together a solid season in 2004, starting with a win over No. 11 Florida in Week 2. The Vols had some big wins over Georgia and Alabama, and their only losses were to No. 8 Auburn and Notre Dame, but the Vols reached the top 10 just once this season.
Tennessee played Auburn in the SEC Championship game, losing 28-38, before defeating Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl.
2003
Similar to many of these Tennessee teams, the 2003 squad started out hot and defeated Florida, garnishing a top-10 ranking. The Vols then lost two straight games to unranked Auburn and No. 8 Georgia.
Those were the only regular-season losses that year, and the Vols closed out the season on a six-game win streak before losing the Peach Bowl to Clemson. Tennessee climbed as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll this season.
2002
The 2002 Vols started out the season at No. 4, but quickly lost their top-10 ranking. They won their first two games before losing to Florida in Week 3, which was followed by losses to Georgia and Alabama in Weeks 6 and 7. They fell out of the rankings completely with a loss to Miami.
The Vols did make it to the Peach Bowl but were blown out 3-30 by Maryland.
2001
Perhaps the most successful Tennessee football team of the 21st Century, the 2001 Vols, led by head coach Phillip Fulmer, had just one regular season loss to Georgia. The Vols cruised through the regular season on their way to an SEC Championship game.
Tennessee, ranked No. 2 heading into the game, lost the SEC Championship to LSU 31-21. The Vols won the Florida Citrus Bowl against Michigan.
Tennessee had three first-round draft picks after the season in John Henderson, Donté Stallworth and Albert Haynesworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.