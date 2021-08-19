Three Tennessee sports are ready to start their seasons within two weeks of the first day of classes on Aug. 18.
Soccer and volleyball both begin play in the month of August while football kicks off in early September.
Tennessee soccer will be under the direction of head coach Brian Pensky, who is entering his 10th year at the helm of the Lady Vols soccer program. Pensky and the Orange and White are hoping to improve upon a disappointing 8-6-1 season that ended with a 0-7 heartbreaking loss at the hands of No. 2 North Carolina.
Tennessee’s first regular season game is Aug. 19 against Florida Gulf Coast at Regal Soccer Stadium.
Just one day later, volleyball will begin exhibition play against Appalachian State. The Lady Vols are moving in the right direction under Eve Rackham-Watt, who is entering her fourth year as Tennessee’s head coach.
Tennessee volleyball was just shy of making the abbreviated NCAA tournament roster in 2020. A 12-8 record in the SEC is usually just enough to make the normal field of 64, but the tournament was reduced to 48 schools in efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Rackham-Watt will look to capitalize on the talent still present on the roster from last season. Top producers Morgahn Fingall and Lily Felts will both return in 2021, and both are slated for breakout years after leading the squad in kills a year prior.
Tennessee volleyball begins the fall regular season against Texas Tech on Aug. 27 in Thompson Boling Arena.
Vols fans are ready for the return of football season as well. Tennessee’s most popular sport on campus kicks off Sept. 2 in a Thursday night game against Bowling Green.
The Vols will be under the direction of first-year head coach Josh Heupel from the University of Central Florida. Heupel built Central Florida into one of the most exciting offenses in college football for the past couple seasons and boasts a 28-8 record as a head coach at the collegiate level.
Heupel described the vision he has for Tennessee football clearly in his opening remarks to reporters at SEC Media Days in mid-July.
“We want to be innovative, but we want to have fun,” Heupel said. “I believe in that player experience. … Chasing that championship is something that you’ll never forget.”
“That pays forward once we get on the football field,” Heupel later added.
“Fun” is something the Volunteer football program hasn’t had in a long time. Tennessee is looking to traverse a tough SEC slate fresh off one of the worst seasons in school history with a roster that is void of nearly all its top producers from that same season.