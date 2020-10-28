Tennessee enters its bye week at the halfway point in its schedule. The Vols are 2-3 after winning their first two games against South Carolina and Missouri. Since, Tennessee has lost three straight blowouts — including losing to Kentucky at home for the first time since 1984.
Here are six stats that tell the story of the first half of the Vols’ season.
28 — The number of points defenses have scored against Tennessee this season. Tennessee started the season taking care of the football, not turning the ball over in its first two wins.
That trend continued through the first half at Georgia where Tennessee had a 21-17 lead at halftime. Things collapsed for the Vols’ offense after that.
Jarrett Guarantano turned the ball over four times in the second half versus Georgia including a fumble that went for a touchdown to finish off the Vols.
Carelessness with the ball continued into the home meeting with Kentucky and cost them dearly. Tennessee handed a team with a limited offense a 17-point lead due to three interceptions including two pick sixes.
Tennessee’s turnover struggles were limited last week against Alabama, but the Vols did make one big mistake with Eric Gray fumbling and the Crimson Tide returned it for a touchdown.
In Tennessee’s last 10 quarters they’ve scored 24 offensive points while defenses have scored 28 points against them. That isn’t a winning formula and a big reason for Tennessee’s three game losing streak.
One — The number of passing touchdowns Tennessee has in the red zone. Jarrett Guarantano said red zone offense was a main focus for him and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney after the offense struggled there in 2019.
There have been some improvements there, though the Vols haven’t found the red zone much, but its focus has been in the run game.
Tennessee has eight touchdowns on 12 red zone trips but just one touchdown is a passing touchdown, and it came on a wide receiver screen.
The Vols may have improved some in the red zone this season, but their ceiling there is still low as they remain limited by what they can do there.
Four — The number of fade route touchdowns Josh Palmer has between 27 and 36 yards. For all of Guarantano’s struggles this year, the redshirt senior continues to prove that he can throw a good deep ball.
Tennessee has four touchdowns on fade routes to Palmer this season, all down the right sideline too. The route has been Tennessee’s most productive this season.
Palmer has stepped up to fill the void left by Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, but he’s struggled to find additional help.
With freshman receiver Jalin Hyatt continuing to come on and Guarantano’s deep ball being the strength of his game, look for Tennessee to attack on more of these passes in the second half of the season.
Six — The number of sacks Tennessee’s defense has since its opening win over South Carolina. The Vols sacked South Carolina’s Collin Hill four times in the opener but haven’t been able to get to the passer since.
Pass rush was a concern for Tennessee entering the season with the departure of 2019 sack leader Darrell Taylor to the NFL. Deandre Johnson seemed poised to fill that void after earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Honor in week one but has been quiet since.
Kivon Bennett started across from Taylor a year ago, recording 4.5 sacks, but the junior has been underwhelming with just half a sack this season.
The pass rush is a major question that Tennessee must address this bye week. The Vols will need improved play up front if they want to turn around the 2019 season.
100% — Opponents field goal percentage versus Tennessee this season. Kickers haven’t missed a kick versus Tennessee this season. 11-of-11 is the mark. The Vols have played in just one close game so kicking hasn’t played a massive role this season, though it did in the one close game.
Tennessee was fortunate with kicking a year ago as Kentucky and Indiana’s kickers missed pivotal extra points, and the Indiana kicker missed a go-ahead field goal in the last two minutes.
The extra turn here has been the limitations and struggles of Tennessee’s kicking game. Brent Cimaglia was the preseason SEC First Team kicker but has rarely heard his number called this season with just four field goal attempts.
Cimaglia has struggled in his four attempts, missing two kicks, each of which were under 50-yards. Cimaglia missed just four-of-27 attempts a season ago.
67.1% — Percentage of passes teams have completed against Tennessee this season. The mark ranks third worst in the SEC, despite Tennessee having the fewest attempts against them.
Tennessee has been horrible defending the middle of the field as neither safety has been able to replicate Nigel Warrior’s production in the middle of the field.
All three of Tennessee’s inside linebackers have struggled in pass coverage as well and nickelback Shawn Shamburger has seen his production drop from a season ago.
Texas A&M, Auburn and Arkansas all have limited passing games and taking away the easy passes over the middle will be key to defensive success.