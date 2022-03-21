It seems Josh Heupel has his quarterback of the future.
The man who has mentored Landry Jones, Sam Bradford, Dillon Gabriel and more recently Hendon Hooker just gained a commitment from the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports consensus, five-star quarterback Nicolaus Iamaleava Jr.
Iamaleava hails from Long Beach Polytechnical high school (Long Beach Poly) in California. Long Beach Poly has sent more high school football players to the NFL than any other prep school in the country, including Desean Jackson, Matt Corral and Juju Smith-Schuster, among upwards of 50 others.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound passer fielded offers from Oregon, Georgia and Alabama, among others, but he picked Tennessee after a lengthy official visit two weeks ago. The Vols made Iamaleava’s top-five less than two weeks ago, directly following his visit to Knoxville.
This commitment is a game changer for Tennessee and second-year head coach Heupel. Quarterback has been a questionable position for the Vols in the past decade, seeing only Josh Dobbs and Hooker put up decent numbers in an SEC landscape that has seen defenses grown tougher and tougher as years progress. Heupel’s up-tempo offense, as shown early this past season, falls apart without proper play under center.
But with Hooker set for one final year in 2022, the Vols will need Iamaleava or four-star signee Tayven Jackson to fill that role in 2023.