Year three in the Josh Heupel era has arrived in Knoxville. Following 11 wins in 2022 — the highest count for Tennessee since 2001 — expectations have surged nationwide for the Vols this year. Despite having to replace multiple All-SEC performers like Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, the mission for Tennessee is to win an SEC championship and potentially more. A new, yet familiar, starting quarterback named Joe Milton, coupled with several new and returning players at wide receiver, will significantly influence the degree of success Tennessee achieves against a challenging gauntlet of opponents.
Here’s a look at the 2023 schedule.
Virginia (neutral site)
The season opener marks the first time the Vols have begun a season in Nashville since 2015, as they will play a pseudo-home game in Nissan Stadium against Virginia. Second-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott led the Cavs to a 3-7 record in 2022 in a season cut short by an on-campus shooting that claimed the lives of two Virginia players.
The Cavs would be thrilled to make a bowl game in 2023 and are picked to finish near the bottom in the ACC by many publications. Tennessee is a significant favorite in this game and is expected to win by multiple touchdowns.
Austin Peay
Tennessee opens the 2023 home slate on Sept. 9 against Austin Peay. After a 7-4 campaign under the leadership of head coach Scotty Walden, the Governors will aim to achieve what would be considered a miraculous upset against their in-state neighbors from Knoxville.
Fans eager to catch a glimpse of star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava will likely see their wish fulfilled before this game ends. The Vols are expected to send the Governors back to Clarksville with a loss.
@ Florida
The Vols will kick off SEC play under the lights in The Swamp against Florida. The Gators embark on this season with a second-year head coach Billy Napier, who still has a significant amount to prove to Gator fans following a 6-7 finish in 2022. Anthony Richardson, a top-five pick who troubled the Vols last year, has departed, and Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz has assumed his position at quarterback.
Expectations for Florida are modest this year, and Tennessee is already a seven-point favorite on the road. However, Tennessee has not secured a win in Gainesville since 2003.
UTSA
This is no typical cupcake home game for Tennessee. UTSA returns nine starters on offense from a team that went 11-3 a season ago. Among those returning is star quarterback Frank Harris, who is among the best players in the American Athletic Conference.
The Vols must do their best not to overlook the Roadrunners, who may be ranked in the top 25 when they travel to Knoxville on Sept. 23. If Tennessee’s defense does not come to play, this game could turn into a shootout. The longer UTSA is in the game, the more dangerous it becomes for Tennessee.
South Carolina
Before Nov. 19, 2022, not many people had this game circled as one of the most important of the 2023 season. But after Tennessee’s playoff hopes were destroyed by the Gamecocks last year, fans of both teams have had their eyes set on this rematch.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will look to follow up his unbelievable performance from last year and try to lead his team to another upset. Tennessee will attempt to defend its home field in a stadium that South Carolina has not won in since 2017.
Texas A&M
After a bye week, Tennessee hosts Texas A&M in a full-capacity Neyland Stadium for the first time ever. They played in a partially full stadium during the 2020 COVID-19 season. The Aggies are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season that they started ranked in the top 10.
The Vols will be well-rested heading into this matchup and will need a complete effort to contain this talented A&M roster. The progression of sophomore quarterback Connor Weigman up to this point in the season will go a long way in determining the outcome of this one.
@ Alabama
The 2022 edition of the third Saturday in October rivalry was one for the history books. Tennessee defeated Alabama in one of the most high-profile games of the year and changed the outlook of their season and football program. Alabama will be seeking revenge and will be led by a new quarterback and coordinators on the offensive and defensive side.
The ability of Nick Saban to integrate his new coordinators and players will go a long way in determining who wins this game. Alabama has only lost five home games since 2008 and has not lost in Bryant-Denny Stadium since Joe Burrow and LSU conquered the Crimson Tide in 2019. To win this game, Tennessee will need their best performance of the season.
@ Kentucky
Tennessee is 34-3 against Kentucky dating back to 1985. In 2022, Tennessee destroyed the Wildcats 44-6 in front of a sold-out Neyland Stadium. This year, the rivalry travels back to Lexington in what will be one of the biggest games of the year for both teams.
Transfer quarterback Devin Leary from NC State will be a large factor in the success Kentucky has this year. The pairing of Leary with Kentucky’s offensive coordinator Liam Coen has Wildcat fans dreaming of what could be this season in Lexington. The Vols will have to fight hard to win this one.
UConn
After the hiring of head coach Jim Mora, UConn has steadily improved from being one of the worst football programs in the FBS. Mora led the Huskies to a bowl game last season and finished with a record of 6-7. This remarkable turnaround for the Huskies has revived Mora’s career, and he is looking to continue to build on that success in 2023.
After four conference games in a row, the Vols will have a small break from the SEC grind when they host the Huskies in Neyland Stadium for homecoming. Whatever happens in the earlier part of UT’s schedule, the Vols will still be heavy favorites over UConn in this game.
@ Missouri
Tennessee has scored at least 60 points in two straight wins against the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers will have to keep the Vols well under that mark this time to have a chance to win this game. Led by quarterback Brady Cook, Mizzou’s offense has struggled at times in the past to move the ball and put points on the board.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has garnered a reputation for being an offensive-minded coach. But with his offenses failing to produce up to an elite standard year after year, the pressure is on him to deliver in 2023. The Vols have also had no trouble winning in Columbia.
Georgia
In what may be the toughest game on Georgia’s schedule, the two-time defending national champions travel to Knoxville in the Vol’s penultimate game of the regular season. It will likely be the only game in Neyland Stadium this year that Tennessee is not favored in.
Georgia will have to replace reliable starting quarterback Stetson Bennett with unknown sophomore Carson Beck. Beck has played sparingly as a backup the last two years and now will be relied upon to lead the offense. Georgia’s defense will again be among the best in the country, as is the calling card for head coach Kirby Smart. Tennessee will need a near-perfect performance on both sides of the ball to pull off this shocker of an upset.
Vanderbilt
The Commodores of Vanderbilt saw significant improvement in head coach Clark Lea’s second season, going from 2-10 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022. Those five wins included back-to-back victories over Kentucky and Florida. However, their bowl chances were dashed by a 56-0 drubbing at the hands of Tennessee in Nashville.
In what will be senior night for many important players on Tennessee’s roster, expect the Vols to come out inspired in this rivalry game. Vanderbilt has not won in Neyland Stadium since 2017 and has not been able to handle Heupel’s offense yet in the two previous matchups the Commodores have had with Tennessee.
