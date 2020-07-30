Tennessee picked up a new commitment to its 2021 class in 4-star cornerback, Damarius McGhee. The Vols beat out SEC rivals, Alabama and Ole Miss, after the highly coveted defensive back verbally announced his decision on Thursday.
The Pensacola, Florida native was named the 90th overall prospect by 247Sports and was also listed as a top-10 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, after finishing his time at Pensacola Catholic.
In 2019, McGhee primarily lined up at safety and finished the season with 47 tackles, six interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He even slotted in as a returner during Pensacola Catholic’s FHSAA state playoffs and scored a touchdown on a punt return.
McGhee possesses plenty of attributes that will make him a valuable asset to the Tennessee defense. The most notable is his athleticism. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 162-pounds, McGhee has the size and speed to be all around the field in seconds, making him a versatile defender who could be able to play man-to-man or zone.
However, the one thing going against McGhee is that he rarely played corner in high school. There are not many tapes that could be found of him in the position. Despite that, every team that recruited him envisioned him playing cornerback, so it may not be too big of a deal. Nevertheless, a learning curve is to be expected.
McGhee could make an immediate impact on Tennessee’s defense. Cornerback became a weak position for the Vols after top cornerback recruit, Kamar Wilcoxson, made the commitment to the University of Florida after being committed to Tennessee.
Tennessee’s recruiting class remains at No. 5 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC. The remaining teams in the top four include Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Oregon.