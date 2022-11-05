The Lady Vols swept LSU (25-14, 25-22, 25-17) on Saturday in Thompson Boling Arena.
In front of a 1,019-person crowd, Tennessee put on an offensive clinic. The Lady Vols outkilled the Tigers 48-36, and outhit LSU .415% to .208%.
“We were really good offensively,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said following the match. “I told the team ‘I think that was the cleanest, most controlled match we played all year.’”
Morgahn Fingall led Tennessee offensively. Fingall had 16 kills for the Lady Vols on Saturday as she hit .516%.
On top of leading Tennessee on Saturday, Fingall also hit the 1,000 career kill milestone. She’s only the 10th of the Lady Vols in the rally-scoring era to put down 1,000 kills, and the 23rd player in program history.
“I’m excited for her to able to get the thousandth kill at home,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “And to get it in a match where the whole team played really well. That’s just a special moment to be able to get it when we win. It doesn’t always happen that way. All the stars aligned today, and she was able to get it in a really good match for the team”
Behind Fingall, the Lady Vols were able to spread out their offensive production very well. Erykah Lovett was second for the Lady Vols in kills with 14, hitting .400%.
Danielle Mahaffey and Jasmine Brooks also joined the fun offensively, putting down 8 kills and 7 kills, respectively.
“We were able to control the first contact well,” Rackham Watt said. “I thought Natalie (Hayward) had a fantastic setting match. I thought her decision-making, her location, her tempo, everything. I just thought she put up some really nice balls today, which allowed everybody to be effective.”
Mahaffey did not only impact the match offensively for the Lady Vols. She returned from injury last Wednesday versus Ole Miss. Since the middle blocker’s return, Tennessee has looked like a different group defensively.
The Lady Vols out-blocked LSU 6-3 on Saturday, in part due to Mahaffey.
“It’s huge having her back,” Rackham Watt said. “She had a couple blocks and even when she’s not stuffing the ball, she’s affecting the hitter. She’s taking court away, which makes it easier for our defense. She also helped us in a couple of quick transition plays where she’s stepping in and setting the ball, or taking an overpass, and just playing the ball under control because of her experience.”
The defense has been a major concern for Rackham Watt this year. Mahaffey’s return has calmed some of those worries.
With Tennessee’s lineup finally healthy, the Lady Vols are looking to finish the month of November strong in hope of achieving a postseason berth.
LSU and Tennessee face off again on Sunday with the first-serve set for noon E.T.
“After our weekend in Arkansas, we really just rededicated ourselves to finishing out the year strong,” Fingall said. “We only had about nine games at that moment in time, so we were like, we’re going to get back in the gym, watch film and rededicate to ourselves to working on skills that we know we need to get better at, to execute in out matches.”
