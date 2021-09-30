The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team looks to continue their three-game win streak as the team prepares to take on Texas A&M Saturday at Thompson Boling Arena. The match will be Tennessee’s second of the week after defeating Auburn Wednesday in three sets.
With the win over the Tigers, the No. 20 Lady Vols hold a record of 11-3. The Lady Vols are a perfect 3-0 in the SEC with two of those wins being three-set sweeps. Tennessee has been red-hot in the past few games and hopes to translate that dominance in the upcoming two-game series against the Aggies.
“I have seen them a little bit early in the preseason.” h,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “I know they have two highly effective middles. They got a really experienced senior setter so they’ll be a challenge for us.”
The last time these two teams met was in 2019 when the Lady Vols managed to grab a 3-2 set victory over the Aggies at home. Tennessee was scheduled to play against A&M in the 2020 season, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19.
The Aggies come to Rocky Top looking to extend their own winning streak after taking down Alabama, 3-1 and South Carolina, 3-0. Texas A&M is similar to Tennessee, featuring a deep roster and plenty of talent at various positions.
Texas A&M’s junior outside hitter Morgan Christian has been an offensive powerhouse, recording 29 kills over the past two wins. The Aggie’s other outside hitter, Camryn Ennis notched a career-high of eight kills last Sunday against South Carolina. The team’s senior setter Camille Connor also recorded two blocks and 32 assists in Sunday’s win.
Breanna Runnels, Morgan Fingall, and Lily Felts have been the key to the Lady Vols’ success. On Wednesday, Fingall finished with a .300 hitting percentage and nine kills.
Felts was also an instrumental part in Wednesday’s win as she led the team with 14 kills and came in third with 9 digs..
Tennessee is further helped by having the SEC week 5 setter of the week in Natalie Hayward and Defensive Player of the Week in Danielle Mahaffey.
“I think it’s going to be a tough game.” Felts said. ”I think Texas A&M is a really good team, they have been in the past when we’ve played them. It’s going to be a good matchup for us. They’re going to challenge us and we’re going to work really hard in practice the next few days to prepare.”
The match is set to begin on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST. Live coverage of the game will be provided by SEC+ Network