Tennessee senior E.J. Anosike announced Friday that he would be entering the transfer portal.
Anosike transferred to Tennessee from Sacred Heart last summer to try and help Tennessee in the post, but it never came to fruition on the court.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound senior averaged just 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game, which was a far cry from his average of 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds and his final season at Sacred Heart.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes had stated previously that Anosike planned to return to Tennessee for the upcoming season.
Barnes and the Tennessee staff will now be tasked with trying to find another post player in the transfer portal for the upcoming season.